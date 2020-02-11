Eat

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Charleston's FAB, the all-female business conference, announces 2020 tickets will go on sale Wed. March 4

Future is female

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:31 PM


The fourth-annual FAB conference takes place this June at the William Aiken House and American Theater. The all-women, F&B-focused business conference brings together industry leaders from around the country to participate in panels focused on topics like creating a brand, being real about vulnerabilities, understanding real estate, strategies to handle staffing, and much more.

Tickets for the conference (June 14-June 16) go on sale Wed. March 4. Your ticket includes a welcome reception and keynote address; two full days of panel discussions plus deep dive roundtables; snacks, lunch, and beverages; Monday night cocktail hour; networking opportunities; and "no bullshit."
Related Chatting with three 2019 FAB conference speakers about women in the hospitality industry: The Future (of F&B) is Female
Chatting with three 2019 FAB conference speakers about women in the hospitality industry
The Future (of F&B) is Female
There's something powerful about seeing a group of women get together to speak freely and candidly about their experiences — the good, the bad, and the ugly.
By Emily Pietras
Features
Workshop prices are TBA, but those interested in scholarship opportunities should apply by Fri. March 13. Those selected for the Chobani Incubator Scholarship will receive fully subsidized admission and lodging. Travel is the winner's responsibility. Complete your application at thisisfab.com/scholarships and email letters of intent to info@thisisfab.com.

This year's lineup of speakers is flush with talent, from James Beard award-winning chefs like Savannah's Mashama Bailey to CEOs like BentoBox co-founder Krystle Mobayeni.

Local all-stars include former CP editor Kinsey Gidick, Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits, Graham Ervin of Indigo Road Hospitality, restaurateur Karalee Fallert, Molly Fienning of Red Clay Hot Sauce, and goat.sheep.cow. co-owner/founder Trudi Wagner.

Check out the full list of speakers here.

Event Details FAB 2020
@ William Aiken House
465 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: June 14-16, 9 a.m.
Price: TBA
Foodie Events and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS