What's Poppin': Eat your heart out with 25+ events this Valentine's week

-
Sambar Instagram
-
It's the season of love. Whatever your status — single, taken, or singlehandedly finishing that gourmet pizza pie — here's where to eat and drink this week.
Monday
Watch a live rendition of the Dating Game
at Frothy Beard starting at 7.p.m.
It's bingo night
at Vickery's Shem Creek with great drink deals, food, and prizes every round.
Snack on wine and cheese at the Aquarium during Wine & Design: Valentine's Couples Painting
night. Here couples can paint beautiful (or mediocre) works of art for each other.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. with a new vegan broccoli dish.
Balzac Brothers and Company is hosting a free First Flush: A Rich Tea Tasting event
from 3-4:30 p.m. Walk through tea categories and sip as you go.
Starting today Dockery's will be serving three course romantic V-day meals
for $40 all week long starting at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
There's Star Wars Trivia
at Hometown Pizzeria from 7-9 p.m. May the force be with you.
Come down to Ship's Wheel Hard Cider for some Matzo y Masa, a Mexican and jewish pop-up,
in the tasting room from 5-8 p.m.
Sambar Indian pop-up
takes over the kitchen at Dashi starting at 5 p.m.
Have a fun brewsday Tuesday at House of Brews West Ashley with a NoDa Tap Takeover
. Sip on some of the best beers in the south accompanied by Pizza Cone.
Once a month you can laugh at the Brewery Comedy Tour at GHOST Monkey
.
Wednesday
Enjoy special chocolate and beer pairings
at Frothy Beard from 11 a.m.-11p.m. The lineup includes a sneak peak of their new aged stout.
Bring any gently used clothing to donate and get your first drink free at Doar Bros. from 5-7 p.m. at their Garnish Your Friends: Charitable Happy Hour
event.
Program specialist, Vanessa Leon, will be dropping some serious knowledge at Rum Lab
at The Restoration from 1-3 p.m.
After a three mile Eat Your Heart Out Pub run
you can nosh on Pub Fare burgers and more from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. night starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Ladies, celebrate Galentine's D
ay with your girlfriends at Fatty's from 4-9 p.m. and get half-off two pints.
Check out more of Galentine's Day festivities here
.
Friday
We've got you and your boo covered with this Valentine's Day roundup
.
Saturday
Saturday afternoon enjoy half-off bottles and live music at the Grand Bohemian Hotel's Keeping the Romance Alive
event.
Come listen to mixologist and author Mike Wolf talk about his new book Garden to Glass
and drink a featured cocktail inspired by the natural world.
Bok Choy Boy
will be serving up their popular Korean fried chicken wings at Cooper River Brewing plus egg rolls, Korean BBQ, and tacos.
Sunday
Pop over to VIBEZ in North Charleston for The Lil Kim Brunch
.
Sunday Funday Happy Hour with Roca Patrón
is happening at Parcel 32 from 5-8 p.m. Get down with $5 signature cocktails and live music.
Let the Mardi Gras celebrations begin with a crawfish boil
at Bohemian Bull. Get buckets of boil for only $19.
It's Logger Gras
at Loggerhead's Beach Grill with a whole-hog barbecue party. Enjoy live music and a whole lot of food.