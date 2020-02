View this post on Instagram

Allow me to re-introduce myself, my name is 💥 Starting this Wednesday, February 12th, we will be opening for lunch Wednesday through Saturday! We’ll be bringing back all of our classic rice bowls such as the one and only O.G. Chirashi! Who’s ready?? #jf #jackrabbitfilly #lunch #ricebowls #parkcircle #chseats #chirashi #OG