Here's where to eat this love filled weekend, Thurs. Feb. 13-Sun. Feb. 16

Make your reservations now (like, right now) Charleston. Here's where to eat this V-day:
Ongoing
You still have time to order a take-home meal from Halls Signature events
. Now through Thurs. Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. call (843) 242-3185 to order a special Valentine's meal including a cheese plate, beef tenderloin, lobster mac-and-cheese, and chocolate covered strawberries ($150).
You have until Wed. Feb. 12 to get your BKeD
red velvet cake orders in
.
Feb. 13 (Galentine's Day)
Galentine's never tasted so good — head to SOL Southwest Kitchen
where you can enjoy two courses for just $13.
Celebrate Galentine’s Day
at The Parlour
and Parcel 32
from 5 to 10 p.m. with $5 skinny cocktails, half-priced select bottles of wine and bubbles, $10 local cheese plates, happy hour specials from 5-7 p.m., and live music by Greg Keys and Company.
Crave
hosts Galentine's Day
from 5-10 p.m. with a secret food menu (including sushi) and a pink drink menu.
Feb. 14 (V-Day)
Enjoy a rooftop, three-course dinner at The Watch Rooftop Kitchen
with wine pairings from 6-10 p.m.
Zero Restaurant + Bar
offers their V-day menu Thurs.-Sat. A six-course menu can be paired with wine (or "rare" wine if you're feeling fancy). Reserve your spot on Resy
.
Enjoy a three course meal for two ($50/per couple) at Virginia's on King
, Thursday-Saturday. Take your receipt to the bartenders at The Victor Social Club and receive a complimentary Champagne toast (offer good only on Valentine's Day).
Vincent Chicco's
serves up special items on Valentine's including a 14 oz. ribeye and lobster spaghetti.
Celebrate Valentine's at Wasabi's two locations
with two specials — hibachi or sushi — each for $45.
Make your way to The Washout
on Folly for three courses plus house wine or beer, starting at 5 p.m. on V-day.
5Church Charleston
is offering a three-course Valentine's Day dinner from 5-11 p.m. with special features Thurs.-Sun. Friday's menu will include first course choices like a char siu pork belly pancake, N.C. bison tartare, and short rib pierogie; second courses ostrich tenderloin, halibut, and laquered duck breast; and dessert like flourless chocolate cake and berry sorbet.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
will have a special $90 prix-fixe menu
for two starting Thurs. Feb. 13 through Sun. Feb. 16. The dinner includes a welcome cocktail and three courses each for two people. Guests can also add on a $25 per person prix-fix beverage pairing menu developed by Handcraft Beverage Director Tyler Rothenberg.
Heat things up at Spanglish Cocina + Bar
; starting at 7 p.m. they host a "From Cuba with Love"
dinner with guest vegan chef Valerie Espinoza. Espinoza teams up with friend Tomas Prado to bring you a menu of traditional Cuban flavors "elevated and captured in a way that is unexpected." Call the restaurant for reservations.
Herd Provisions
hosts a Valentine's Day dinner from 5-10 p.m. with a special Special a la carte dinner menu and select by the glass offerings from the sustainability focused wine list.
Johns Island's new breakfast spot KISS Cafe
hosts a special V-Day dinner
from 6-9 p.m. There are two seatings available, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Chef Wickey and sous chef Brittani will be preparing a special four course dinner and sommelier Tony will curate the wine pairings.
Starting at 5 p.m. head to Uncork wine bar for Bubbles and Berries
with 20 percent off all sparkling wines and Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries with the purchase of every bottle.
Forty-Eight Wine Bar
hosts a special V-DAy event
spanning Fri.-Sun. Enjoy three courses and a glass of Taittinger for $48.48 per person.
Starting at 5 p.m. Vickery's
has a V-Day special
, $30 per person, $50 for couples. Enjoy a three course dinner: first course is she crab soup laced with sherry; second course is filet mignon with parmesan encrusted lobster tail served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and asparagus, or shrimp and lobster served over fettuccine with citrus saffron sauce tipped with parmesan cheese; and third course is strawberry cheesecake.
Make your reservations now for an intimate V-Day dinner at 26 Divine
starting at 5 p.m. The Sweetheart Valentine’s Dinner features a four course prix fixe menu for $59/guest.
Sat. Feb. 15 (Still Sexy)
Wild Common
's Friday night dinner is sold out, but they host a five-course meal on Saturday ($95/person). Reserve your table on Resy
. Enjoy diver scallops, tilefish, wagyu, caviar, and more.
Marcus Middleton of Middleton Made Cuisines
presents "A Grown & Sexy Valentine's Experience."
Guests will enjoy a five-course dinner with a complimentary cocktail and serenades from a live saxophonist. The menu
includes garlic shrimp and salad bar, red rice with cabbage egg rolls, curry salmon with rice, smoked chicken breast with mashed sweet potatoes and greens, and banana nut chewy cheesecake.