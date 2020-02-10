Eat

Monday, February 10, 2020

Here's where to eat this love filled weekend, Thurs. Feb. 13-Sun. Feb. 16

Galentine's, Valentine's, and sexy etc.

Posted by City Paper Staff on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE WATCH
  • Courtesy of The Watch
Make your reservations now (like, right now) Charleston. Here's where to eat this V-day:

Ongoing

You still have time to order a take-home meal from Halls Signature events. Now through Thurs. Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. call (843) 242-3185 to order a special Valentine's meal including a cheese plate, beef tenderloin, lobster mac-and-cheese, and chocolate covered strawberries ($150).

You have until Wed. Feb. 12 to get your BKeD red velvet cake orders in.

Feb. 13 (Galentine's Day)

Galentine's never tasted so good — head to SOL Southwest Kitchen where you can enjoy two courses for just $13.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day at The Parlour and Parcel 32 from 5 to 10 p.m. with $5 skinny cocktails, half-priced select bottles of wine and bubbles, $10 local cheese plates, happy hour specials from 5-7 p.m., and live music by Greg Keys and Company.

Crave hosts Galentine's Day from 5-10 p.m. with a secret food menu (including sushi) and a pink drink menu.

Feb. 14 (V-Day)

Enjoy a rooftop, three-course dinner at The Watch Rooftop Kitchen with wine pairings from 6-10 p.m.

Zero Restaurant + Bar offers their V-day menu Thurs.-Sat. A six-course menu can be paired with wine (or "rare" wine if you're feeling fancy). Reserve your spot on Resy.

Enjoy a three course meal for two ($50/per couple) at Virginia's on King, Thursday-Saturday. Take your receipt to the bartenders at The Victor Social Club and receive a complimentary Champagne toast (offer good only on Valentine's Day).

Vincent Chicco's serves up special items on Valentine's including a 14 oz. ribeye and lobster spaghetti.

Celebrate Valentine's at Wasabi's two locations with two specials — hibachi or sushi — each for $45.

Make your way to The Washout on Folly for three courses plus house wine or beer, starting at 5 p.m. on V-day.

5Church Charleston is offering a three-course Valentine's Day dinner from 5-11 p.m. with special features Thurs.-Sun. Friday's menu will include first course choices like a char siu pork belly pancake, N.C. bison tartare, and short rib pierogie; second courses ostrich tenderloin, halibut, and laquered duck breast; and dessert like flourless chocolate cake and berry sorbet.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails will have a special $90 prix-fixe menu for two starting Thurs. Feb. 13 through Sun. Feb. 16. The dinner includes a welcome cocktail and three courses each for two people. Guests can also add on a $25 per person prix-fix beverage pairing menu developed by Handcraft Beverage Director Tyler Rothenberg.

Heat things up at Spanglish Cocina + Bar; starting at 7 p.m. they host a "From Cuba with Love" dinner with guest vegan chef Valerie Espinoza. Espinoza  teams up with friend Tomas Prado to bring you a menu of traditional Cuban flavors "elevated and captured in a way that is unexpected." Call the restaurant for reservations.

Herd Provisions hosts a Valentine's Day dinner from 5-10 p.m. with a special Special a la carte dinner menu and select by the glass offerings from the sustainability focused wine list.

Johns Island's new breakfast spot KISS Cafe hosts a special V-Day dinner from 6-9 p.m. There are two seatings available, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Chef Wickey and sous chef Brittani will be preparing a special four course dinner and sommelier Tony will curate the wine pairings.

Starting at 5 p.m. head to Uncork wine bar for Bubbles and Berries with 20 percent off all sparkling wines and Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries with the purchase of every bottle.

Forty-Eight Wine Bar hosts a special V-DAy event spanning Fri.-Sun. Enjoy three courses and a glass of Taittinger for $48.48 per person.

Starting at 5 p.m. Vickery's has a V-Day special, $30 per person, $50 for couples. Enjoy a three course dinner: first course is she crab soup laced with sherry; second course is filet mignon with parmesan encrusted lobster tail served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes and asparagus, or shrimp and lobster served over fettuccine with citrus saffron sauce tipped with parmesan cheese; and third course is strawberry cheesecake.

Make your reservations now for an intimate V-Day dinner at 26 Divine starting at 5 p.m. The Sweetheart Valentine’s Dinner features a four course prix fixe menu for $59/guest.

Sat. Feb. 15 (Still Sexy)

Wild Common's Friday night dinner is sold out, but they host a five-course meal on Saturday ($95/person). Reserve your table on Resy. Enjoy diver scallops, tilefish, wagyu, caviar, and more.

Marcus Middleton of Middleton Made Cuisines presents "A Grown & Sexy Valentine's Experience." Guests will enjoy a five-course dinner with a complimentary cocktail and serenades from a live saxophonist. The menu includes garlic shrimp and salad bar, red rice with cabbage egg rolls, curry salmon with rice, smoked chicken breast with mashed sweet potatoes and greens, and banana nut chewy cheesecake.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS