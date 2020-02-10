Firefly Distillery officially opens new Park Circle location this Sat. Feb. 15

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Drink more booze in a bigger space starting this Friday
Today, Mon. Feb. 10, Firefly Distillery announced that it will be open for business this Sat. Feb. 15 starting at 11 a.m. The distillery's new spot is located at 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston.
Celebrate the opening with live music from One Kool Blow starting at 1 p.m. and bites from Braised in the South food truck, onsite 12-4 p.m. Tours and tastings ($10/per person) will be held throughout the day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
When we chatted with Firefly's GM Jay MacMurphy last August, he told us that the expansion from Wadmalaw to Park Circle was a practical business move. Firefly, which ships its goods nationwide, will now be operating out of a 20,000 square foot space, as opposed to its former space that sat at about 4,000 square feet.
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
A rendering of the new spot — check it out for yourself in just a few days
The massive space includes a gift shop, tasting room, event space, and conference room.
Firefly still plans on hosting a grand opening party
on Sat. May 2 — this will be a big ol' shindig and music festival.
The distillery will be open Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Learn more about the distillery and all of their upcoming events online at fireflydistillery.com
.
@ Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend, $10/tastings and tours
Festivals + Events and Spirits