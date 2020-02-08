Home Team BBQ hosts third annual Rock the Block Sat. Feb. 22

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Home Team BBQ's third annual Rock the Block takes place Sat. Feb. 22 at their downtown location starting at 11 a.m. As always, the yearly shindig benefits the fight against pediatric brain cancer.

Attendees can expect a variety of eats from Home Team plus: acclaimed pitmasters Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (Atlanta, Ga.), chef Eddie Hernandez and Mike Klank of Taqueria del Sol (Atlanta, Ga.), Brandon Rushing from Ella and Ollie’s (Edisto Island, S.C.), Shuai and Corrie Wang of Jackrabbit Filly, Jeremiah Bacon of The Macintosh and Oak Steakhouse, and Matt Niessner of Halls Chophouse. Drinks will be available for purchase at bar stations on the street, as well as in the restaurant.



If you want to boost your block party experience, a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125 per person. VIP holders have access to the lounge with AYCE food offerings from FIG's Jason Stanhope, David Bancroft of Acre and Bow and Arrow (Auburn, Al.), Shannon Yelmini of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, and the crew at goat.sheep.cow. Jayce McConnell of Edmund's Oast shakes up specialty cocktails.



The block party serves as the premier fundraiser for Home Team's support of Hogs for the Cause; throughout the year they also host multiple pop-up events at the restaurant, limited-time special menu items, and the restaurant's 'round up' campaign.



Last year, HT raised $56,000 for the cause, with a huge portion of that coming directly from last year’s Rock the Block. All the more reason to spend your Saturday on Williman Street.