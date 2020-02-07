See more photos from 167 Raw's new digs

Friday, February 7, 2020
Edible Art
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 9:19 AM
Oysters are a beautiful thing — the delicate and soft off-white flesh against the stark shell balanced on translucent ice. Paired with mignonette, cocktail sauce, and a bright lemon, it is the seafood equivalent of an artist's palette.
It's fitting, then, that 167 Raw's new expanded location — nestled among the boutiques, antique stores, and art galleries of lower King Street — is as beautiful as their dishes.
