Nosh Cafe and Bar now open in West Ashley next to HYLO Fitness

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Have you ever seen a sexier bathroom door?

Nosh, the area's newest coffee spot and smoothie bar, is now open. The cafe is appropriately located in the same building as chic fitness studio HYLO. The slick La Marzocco espresso machine and marble bar beckon — order your adaptogenic latte here.The space is beautiful and big. There's ample room for morning meetings over espresso and afternoon lingering over avocado toast. A mural by local artist Samantha Rueter adorns the entire back wall and the bathroom doors are etched with the figure of a nude man to the left, a nude woman on the right.On their website, Nosh owners Madison and Ben Dollar write that, "every menu item at Nosh will include only organic components that are meant to nourish and heal your body." For those hankering for something that really nourishes the soul there are EVO Bakery items and a selection of beer and wine.Of course, the hygge haven has a selection of colorful smoothie bowls and non-dairy, nut-free, and gluten free options. Nosh is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-4 p.m Sat. and Sun.