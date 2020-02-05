Eat

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Micho pops up at The Daily this weekend with tacos, tortas, and border dogs

Back to where it all began

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM

Their tagline is "Disdain for the rules. Defined by Quality." Mexican street food concept Micho was open and slinging quality tortas in their bright orange shipping container this December, but that whole 'disdain for the rules' thing caught up to them — they missed a couple of building permits and had to shut down until spring. 
Micho took the spot formerly inhabited by the El Bohio trailer
Mexican street food stand Micho now open on the Pour House deck
Border dogs, tortas, and deck dancing
David Schuttenberg's Mexican street food concept Micho is now open on the Pour House deck. Micho will be open six days a week: Tues.-Thurs. from 4-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., and Sun. 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
Owners David and Tina Schuttenberg are making the most of the delay, though, with a return to their pop-up roots. They'll be bringing the Micho menu to The Daily this Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m. (same start time as their one-year Kwei Fei residency at the King Street eatery).

"We have a craving for Mexican food," says Tina. Same. The pop-up menu will feature carnitas, al pastor, hongos, and chorizo tacos on Mitla tortillas; carnitas, chorizo and egg, estofado de res, and veggie tortas; four different iterations of the bacon wrapped and fried border dogs; plus beer, wine, cocktails, and shots. No substitutions.

Keep up to date with Micho's re-opening at PoHo by following them on Instagram.
