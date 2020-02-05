Micho pops up at The Daily this weekend with tacos, tortas, and border dogs

click to enlarge
Their tagline is "Disdain for the rules. Defined by Quality." Mexican street food concept Micho was open and slinging quality tortas in their bright orange shipping container this December
, but that whole 'disdain for the rules' thing caught up to them — they missed a couple of building permits and had to shut down until spring.
Owners David and Tina Schuttenberg are making the most of the delay, though, with a return to their pop-up roots. They'll be bringing the Micho menu to The Daily this Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m. (same start time as their one-year Kwei Fei residency at the King Street eatery).
"We have a craving for Mexican food," says Tina. Same. The pop-up menu will feature carnitas, al pastor, hongos, and chorizo tacos on Mitla tortillas; carnitas, chorizo and egg, estofado de res, and veggie tortas; four different iterations of the bacon wrapped and fried border dogs; plus beer, wine, cocktails, and shots. No substitutions.
Keep up to date with Micho's re-opening at PoHo by following them on Instagram
.
@ The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Feb. 7-8, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price:
A la carte
Foodie Events