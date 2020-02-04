Eat

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Firefly Distillery announces grand opening party at new North Charleston location this May

In good spirits

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 10:32 AM

PROVIDED
  • Provided
Charleston's oldest working distillery is set to celebrate their new, huge Park Circle-adjacent location by hosting a grand opening party and music festival on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This free event will feature a live music lineup with headliner The High Divers followed by Haley Mae Campbell and Hans Wenzel. Take a tour of the 25,000 square foot distillery to get a behind-the-scenes look sneak peek at the distilling process and taste Firefly Spirits while you're at it — you may even get to taste their new small batch bourbon.
There will be a slew of food trucks like Braised in the South, Jonny Poppers, Greekin Out, and Sweet Lulus to help digest all of that liquor. The first 500 people to attend the opening will receive Firefly swag and there will be raffles throughout the day for Firefly Spirits prize packs.
Event Details Firefly Distillery Grand Opening
@ Firefly Distillery
4201 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., May 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
