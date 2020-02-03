What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat and drink you way around town — and back — this week

click to enlarge
Happy February, Charleston. As we tip-toe into spring (early, says Punxsutawney), here's where to eat, drink, and be downright merry this week:
Monday
Join an exclusive ladies night at Hometown Pizzeria in Summerville for a Bachelor viewing party
from 7:30-10 p.m.
It's margarita Monday
at Oscar's of Summerville and you know what that means — $4 flavored margs.
What's Monday without trivia
at Bohemian Bull? Pop in from 8-11 p.m. to test your skills and maybe even win a gift card.
Get 20 percent off your bar tab at Elliotborough Mini Bar on working class Mondays
starting at 5 p.m.
The Sparrow combines two great things — drinking and laughing — at their Drink 'til its Funny Stand-Up Comedy Night
at 8:30 p.m.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Enjoy a Bits-n-Bytes food truck takeover
at Dashi from 5-9 p.m. — menu items include wings, fries, and burgers.
For only $22 get Christophe Artisan chocolate to pair with your craft beer
at Low Tide Brewing starting at 7 p.m.
At 5 p.m. enjoy the weekly Burgers + Beer night
at Parcel 32.
Hop into Fam's Brewing Co
. for $5 one topping pizza and $5 margs every Tuesday.
Head to Accent on Wine to taste
six wines from small estates starting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Check out the SAVI Cucina wine
dinner ($75) with two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The Charleston Public Library is hosting a Charlie Cart mobile kitchen classroom
from 1-2 p.m.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
Professional Moms Network is hosting a luncheon
dedicated to connecting and encouraging women from 10:30-12 p.m.
Thursday
Nibble on charcuterie boards galore at Uncork with live music
from Jeremiah King.
On the first Thursday of every month Halls Chophouse hosts a small business luncheon
to discuss politics, business, and civic leadership. Tickets are $31.
Take advantage of pot-pie take-out night
at Mpishi at 5 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a natural California wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. $5 donations go to their community partner, Pet Helpers.
Friday
Johnny Poppers
food truck will be serving up some real tasty burgers at Oak Road Brewery from 5-9 p.m.
Oyster roasts
are back at Daniel Island Grille with $12 all you can eat (while supplies last) from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MUSC Horseshoe is hosting Farmers Market Friday
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food from Semilla food truck.
Saturday
See how many hot dogs
you can shove in your face hole this Sat. at Edmund's Oast Exchange. Edmund's Oast chef Bob Cook grills out on the side patio — get AYCE dogs for just $5. There will also be $5 pours of house wine and draft beer.
Check out the Cork Shuckin' oyster roast festival
happening at Deep Water Vineyard on Wadmalaw from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Stroll around the Wizard themed pub-crawl
with magical themed shots and drink specials happening from 3-10 p.m.
Who doesn't love bacon? Come to bacon and bourbon
for samples of — you guessed it — bacon and bourbon.
A $15 Lowcountry boil
at Charleston Sports Pub Summerville includes a beer truck, live music, and corn hole from 1-5 p.m.
Indigo Reef Brewing is set to serve up Sarah's Dumps
(complete with a multitude of dipping sauces) from 12-5 p.m.
Sunday
Uptown Social is hosting an Ultimate wing competition
from 12-5 p.m. where the customers are judges.
The West Ashley Restaurant Festival
at The Schoolhouse offers a variety of local cuisine samples for $20.
It's Italian night
at Doar Bros. Delight in some home-cooked comfort food from 5-11 p.m.
It's the 4th annual Cookies and Beer Day
at Tradesman Brewing Co. from noon-5 p.m. Girl Scout Cookies never tasted so good.
The 6th Charleston Coffee Fest
takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at new location, LO-Fi Brewing. Roasters will pour samples of their best coffees while local brunch spots provide the eats. Thee will be coffee competitions, demos, and kid friendly activities.