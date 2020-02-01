Calling all homebrewers: Submit your brew to Chucktown Brewdown by Feb. 10

click to enlarge Provided

Attendees will get to sample beers from 50 different homebrewing teams on April 18

Event Details Chucktown Brewdown: Homebrew Festival @ Fam's Brewing Co. 1291 Folly Rd. James Island Charleston, SC When: Sat., April 18, 1-5 p.m. Price: $40/VIP, $15/general

Homebrewing team registration is open now through Mon. Feb. 10 for Chucktown Brewdown: Homebrew Festival. The fest is held at Fam's Brewing Co. on Sat. April 18, 1-5 p.m. and tickets ($15/general, $40/VIP) go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.This year 50 homebrewers from across the area will be brewing their favorite wheat beer. Accepted types of what beer include: American Wheat, Hefeweizen, Dunkelweizen, Weizenbock, Belgian Witbier, and fruit wheat beer.The winning homebrew team will have the chance to work with Fam Brewing's head brewer, Justin Famulari, and recreate their brew on a professional system (and put it on tap at Fam's).During the festival guests can talk with the homebrewers, listen to live music, play games on the patio, and enjoy a pint of Fam’s Brewing Co’s 3rd-anniversary beer, paired with pizza, of course.