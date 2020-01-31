Holy City Brewing hosts first oyster roast in new location this February

Holy City Brewing's (huge) new Park Circle location has plenty of room for activities and Sat. Feb. 22 they're kicking off the fun with live music and an oyster roast. Tickets are $10 for entry and $25 for entry plus a bucket of oysters.The brewery's spacious backyard sits on Noisette Creek, the ideal location for shucking steamed bivalves. Funk, jazz, soul, and R&B band The Secrets take the stage starting at 1 p.m. There will be satellite bars outside as well as food trucks so those mollusk-averse can still grab eats in the yard.





This is the first event in a series of concerts, markets, and other "soirees" that HCB will host in their marshy backyard.