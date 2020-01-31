Friday, January 31, 2020
Holy City Brewing hosts first oyster roast in new location this February
Beer and bivalves
by Shannon Murray
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Holy City Brewing's (huge) new Park Circle location has plenty of room for activities and Sat. Feb. 22 they're kicking off the fun with live music and an oyster roast. Tickets
are $10 for entry and $25 for entry plus a bucket of oysters.
The brewery's spacious backyard sits on Noisette Creek, the ideal location for shucking steamed bivalves. Funk, jazz, soul, and R&B band The Secrets take the stage starting at 1 p.m. There will be satellite bars outside as well as food trucks so those mollusk-averse can still grab eats in the yard.
The HCB tap room will function as usual with 40 beers on tap and a fully operating kitchen. The brewery anticipates that parking will be limited due to weekend crowds, so there will be a shuttle service with stop at Aragon Ave and Spruill Ave., Spruill and Buist, and Park Circle and Buist.
This is the first event in a series of concerts, markets, and other "soirees" that HCB will host in their marshy backyard.
@ Holy City Brewing
1021 Aragon Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m.
$10/entry fee $25/entry +oyster buckets
