Food truck park Yeamans Hall Canteen opening in Hanahan this Feb.

Flight will be one of the participating food trucks at Yeamans Hall Canteen

Event Details Grand Opening Yeamans Hall Canteen Food Park @ Yeamans Hall Canteen 1240 Yeamans Hall Road Hanahan, SC When: Sat., Feb. 29, 5 p.m. Price: A la carte Foodie Events Map

It's only a 12 minute drive from the peninsula, but Hanahan has a small-town feel all its own.The downtown is getting a facelift, and Mayor Christie Rainwater says she loves that Hanahan has that "Enter: Yeamans Hall Canteen, the area's newest food truck park featuring ample seating, requisite bistro lights strung amidst fresh planters, and a revamped old barn boasting a new chandelier. "It's more of a created space than food trucks just pulling up to the side of the road," says Rainwater.The park is located right across from City Hall at 1240 Yeamans Hall Road on land where small homes used to sit. Rainwater says they weren't sure what to do with the vacant lot after the cottages were razed, but figured in the interim they could introduce some much-needed culinary diversity to the town.Yeamans Hall Canteen will host a grand opening celebration on Sat. Feb. 29, and the schedule is already lined up for all of March with April already filling up. The park will be open Mon.-Thurs. with a breakfast session from 6-9:30 a.m. with lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.Fridays and Saturdays there will be lunch and dinner only from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Three to four trucks will be onsite at any given time, and trucks will park on the same days every week: so, for instance, you'll be able to find your favorite fried chicken every Monday in March, lobster rolls every Tuesday in March, etc.Interested food trucks must have an updated DHEC inspection, Hanahan business license, and certificate of insurance. Trucks will pay a $25 daily fee to park on Yeamans Hall Road β€” those interested in participating can fill out a form online