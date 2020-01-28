Family-owned barbecue spot Black Wood Smokehouse closes doors in West Ashley

Four Holy City chefs change the meaning of Charleston cuisine

Local Since Forever

One need only look at the subdivisions popping up like a bad case of hives to know that inbound moves to the Lowcountry far exceed outbound ones. South Carolina is now the No. 2 move-to destination in America according to the 2015 National Movers study. And yes, we know what that's doing to infrastructure, overcrowded schools, sprawl, etc. But what does it mean for our food?

By Kinsey Gidick

Dish Dining Guide - Winter 2016