What's Poppin': 30+ ways to eat your way into February

As we come to the close of the first month of the new decade, celebrate with a bevy of food and drink happenings. Whether you're hankering for a real deal lobster roll or want to hit up as many wine tastings as possible, we've got you covered:
Monday
You've seen Cousins Maine Lobster on ABC's Shark Tank, but chew on their food in real life at Palmetto Brewing Company
. Be there from 5-9 p.m. on Monday to get a piece of the authentic Maine action.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at restaurant Tu every Mon. starting at 5:30 p.m.
Every Monday from 8-11 p.m. Bohemian Bull hosts trivia night
were you can test your knowledge, drink beer, eat burgers, and win.
Enjoy a very special Filipino and Mexican mashup
from 5-11 p.m. at El Pincho Taco featuring dishes from Mansueta's and El Pincho.
It's live music night
at Locals in Mt. Pleasant featuring Sol Food. Head over from 6-10 p.m. to bask in an abundance of good food and live music.
Chef Nico Romo leads a special oyster education class
every Mon. starting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Ship's Wheel Hard Cider is hosting Root Note
on their patio from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy $5 pints and some delicious southeast Asian inspired southern soul food.
Check out the Bok Choy x Dash Kitchen
takeover from 5-9 p.m. Feast on dishes inspired by Korean, Filipino, Japanese, and Macanese traditions.
The Boathouse hosts A Good Catch dinner
from 6-9 p.m. featuring the bounty of our local waters prepared by chef Brian Barber.
Every Tuesday hop in to Parcel 32 for their good 'ol fashioned burger and beer night
from 5-10 p.m. Get a blended smash burger and a beer for just $10.
Wednesday
Enjoy a mid-week break with wing Wednesday
at The Grove at Carolina Park featuring food from Sticky Fingers.
Get down at the First Wives Club karaoke night
at El Pincho Taco from 8-11 p.m.
Pop in to Wellness Wednesday
with Still Soul Studio at Basic Kitchen at 9 a.m. for some mediation and a mindful breakfast.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m. with all the steaming bowls of ramen your heart desires.
Doar Bros. hosts a Banks' rum punch social
starting at 4 p.m.
From 6-8 p.m. Vintage Lounge hosts a South American wine tasting
with a trio of wines: pinot noir and chardonnay selections from Argentina as well as a rare red blend from Chile.
Head to The Hold starting at 4 p.m. to celebrate the bottle release
of Jackson, a foeder-aged American wild ale with guanabana. Pub Fare will be onsite with burgers.
Thursday
Take a trip to France with chef Nico Romo's family style Choucroute dinner
at NICO from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bowl and eat at the Alley with The Space Cadet $4 Burger Thursdays
. Come in from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. and add a pint for $4.
Every Thursday slurp down oysters and beer at the Bohemian Bull Oyster Roast
with $15 all you can eat oysters steamed over their very own fire pit from 6-9 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a natural Chile wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.; $5 donations go to their community partner, Pet Helpers.
Friday
Joey Bag A Donuts hosts an ice cream grand opening
from 4-9 p.m. The kiddos can get free goodies or win prizes. Joey's will be extending its daily hours to start selling Wholly Cow ice cream.
Who doesn't love dolphins? Enjoy Lola's Lumpia Filipino cuisine at their Drinks for Dolphins
event from 3-8 p.m. A portion of the taproom proceeds will benefit The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.
Grab a juicy burger at Pub Fare Fridays
at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Taproom opens at 2 p.m. Don't be late!
It's Indian Night
at Mpishi Restaurant on Daniel Island. Dinners are served family style for $28/person ($10/child) from 5-8:30 p.m.
Join the representatives of the Charleston Jewish Federation for a cooking demonstration
to taste healthy foods from Israel. The event takes place from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charleston County Library in Mt. Pleasant.
Get a Taste of Tuscany
at Red Drum starting at 5:30 p.m. Meet Italian winemakers the Brancatellis, sip on Super Tuscan wine, and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres.
Saturday
It's the weekend, treat yourself to Ice Cream for Breakfast
from 8 a.m. to 12.p.m. They'll be serving up their new skillet cinnamon roll ice cream with sweet cream cheese sauce and pastry.
The Harbour Club is a Chefs Tasting Dinner
from 6-9 p.m. where six courses will be served. These meals will showcase culinary expertise from Chef Wes Long.
Every Saturday the Rusty Rudder
hosts an all you can eat oyster roast from 4-7 p.m. For just $25 you can slurp down fresh, pit fired, oysters and a chefs side — plus live music.
You guessed it — more oyster roasts. The Hobcaw Yacht Club
will host an oyster roast from 6-9 p.m. featuring tunes of The Pluff Mud String Band. Prepare to see a chili cook off, hot dogs, chicken bog, beer/wine, and (of course) oysters.
Sunday
Every Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. El Jefe has a bottomless brunch buffe
t; $25 buys you the buffet, with bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and margs.
We've got you covered with all of the Super Bowl catering
options and game day parties, too.