Super eats: Here's where to grab game-winning bites for Super Bowl LIV

click to enlarge Courtesy Minero

Taco bout a fun way to watch the game

For those sportsball fans who are only interested in the epic eating that comes with Super Bowl Sunday, no need to drag your borrowed jersey out to a downtown bar. Order a spread from one of the below and settle in for a night of commercial watching:



Hamby Catering is offering a special Halftime Eats menu featuring a plethora of classic game-day snacks like southern fried chicken, slow roasted pulled pork sliders, walking tacos, and seven-layer dip.

Minero has $75 taco catering kits with 20 tacos — all kits come with cotija cheese, chopped onion, salsa verde, cilantro, limes, and a choice of two meats including charcoal grilled chicken, al pastor, and grilled steak. Orders only require 30 minutes notice.





click to enlarge Courtesy of Boxcar Betty's

Betty's doesn't mess around with their sandwiches.

Martin's Bar-B-Que is offering $10 delivery through Feb. so you can get your Super Bowl barbecue without breaking the bank. If you want to go all out (parties of 250 or more), you can order a whole hog — they bring the smoker. They also have a variety of sides, sweets, and sweet tea available.





Hop online and order some 'cue from Sticky Fingers. Choose from a Classic Barbecue menu ($8 per person) with hickory smoked pulled pork, bbq sauces, and buns; Rib Combos ($12) with ribs, baked beans, slaw, and sauces; the Slow Country Boil ($18 per person) with a classic Lowcountry boil, plus pulled pork, green beans, and slaw; or go all out with the Oyster Roast and Barbecue (market price). This option brings the Sticky Finger team to your house; they'll shuck oysters onsite and serve them with habañero hot pepper sauce, cocktail sauce, lemons, and saltine crackers. This menu comes with your choice of any 'cue.





The Alley can't bring their bowling lanes to your house, but they can cater your big game party. Check out their catering menu, featuring wings, sliders, snacks, and even booze.



Check out the grub on Boxcar Betty's catering menu: choose from a custom sandwich bar, party platters of nuggets or tenders, dessert, drinks, and sides like chips and slaw.



Order express catering from Mosaic to take your party up a notch. Choose from charcuterie boards, cheese boards, dips like smoked gouda pimento cheese and jalapeno corn, roasted shrimp cocktail, signature salads, and specialty sides.