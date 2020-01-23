Eat

Thursday, January 23, 2020

FIG hosts Sunday Supper with award-winning chef and author Chris Shepherd Feb. 9

"We're all on the same journey here. Let's celebrate each other."

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM

James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd brings the international flavors — Vietnamese, Korean, Indian — of Houston to the Lowcountry Sun. Feb. 9 at FIG. Sunday Supper will run from 4-8 p.m., featuring family-style courses from Shepherd's new cookbook, Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased online.

The Midwest-raised chef opened Houston restaurant Underbelly in 2012. Underbelly was named a James Beard semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant, one of the best new restaurants in the country by Bon Appetit and Esquire, and one of "38 Essential Restaurants" by Eater.

Since then, Shepherd has scored a James Beard honor for Best Chef: Southwest (2014), opened three new businesses, and founded a hospitality group, Underbelly Hospitality. His first cookbook, Cook Like a Local, was released Sept. 2019.

"It's about showcasing people," Shepherd says of his cuisine. "This is Houston in a nutshell, but it's every city in the country. There's so much you can learn from other people and share with other people ... Enjoy it, embrace it, and learn from it. We're all on the same journey here. Let's celebrate each other."

The supper begins with a canapé and cocktail reception at 4 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 5 p.m. The ticket price ($125 no book, $150 with book) includes all food and wine, tax, and gratuity. There are only 60 seats available, so scoop those tickets.
Event Details Sunday Supper with Chris Shepherd
@ FIG
232 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Feb. 9, 4-7 p.m.
Price: $125, $150/with book copy
Buy Tickets
Map

