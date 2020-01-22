Verde introduces five new signature creations just in time for new decade resolutions

click to enlarge Provided

If basing, building, topping, and dressing your own salad seems far too harrowing for a midday lunch order, fear not. This week, Verde has launched five new signature bowls making your life that much easier (and healthier). As always, you can order these creations tossed, chopped, or in a wrap.

Among the new menu items is the vegan Bowled Buddha with roasted broccoli, chickpeas, pickled onions, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, kimchi, power seeds, turmeric vinaigrette, brown rice, quinoa, and kale.

The Greek in the Knees creation is a take on a traditional Greek salad and features quinoa tabouli and baby spinach topped with hummus, cucumber, pickled onion, baked falafel, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomato vinaigrette, and pita chips.

Another vegan option is the Jack of All Trades, made with baby spinach, superfood slaw, and carnitas made from jackfruit, a popular meat substitute. Other toppings include kale guacamole, grape tomatoes, raw corn, tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, and a salsa verde dressing.





The Far East salad uses Romaine and baby spinach as the base with superfood slaw, roasted chicken, carrots, cucumbers, roasted broccoli, sesame ginger dressing, power seeds, and almonds.

The final addition to Verde’s signature salads is the very punny, Of Rice and Hen salad. A bed of brown rice and quinoa act as a base for mesclun and baby spinach. The salad is then topped with roasted chicken, apples, roasted sweet potatoes, white cheddar, balsamic vinaigrette, and fresh basil.



Keep up to date with all of Verde's good eats online at eatatverde.com.