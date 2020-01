Two Blokes hosts fundraiser for Australian koalas this Sat. Jan. 25

File photo

Pour one out for the koalas

Head to Two Blokes Brewery this Sat. Jan. 25 from 12-10 p.m. to sip on a pint or two to help support Koala Hospital in New South Whales Australia. One dollar of every pint sold at this event will be donated to the charity.After the bush fires in Australia, the Koala Hospital jumped in to help assist injured animals. They not only run a Koala hospital and rehabilitation center, but perform rescues, tree planting, and home care.Cachita's Kitchen will be serving up their authentic Mexican dishes at noon and Wally Gyros will be serving dinner at 4 p.m. Local band BrotherMan will play their rock, folk, and acoustic Americana-inspired tunes starting at 5 p.m.Learn more about how you can donate online at koalahospital.org.au