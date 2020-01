Charleston Food Truck Festival takes place this weekend with 25+ trucks, booze, and more

Event Details Charleston Food Truck Festival @ The Navy Yard at Noisette 1635 Cosgrove Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Jan. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: Free to attend Foodie Events Map

What started as a humble little fest with five trucks and 500 customers in 2011 has grown to a highly anticipated annual event. The ninth annual Charleston Food Truck Festival spans two days, this Sat. Jan. 25-Sun. Jan. 26, with more than 25 food trucks from around the southeast serving up everything from donuts to sushi. The free-to-attend festival takes place in North Charleston at 1681 McMillan Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Participating trucks include local faves like Roti Rolls Tamashii , and Mally Racks Garlic Crabs . Visiting trucks include Chazito's Latin Cuisine Gekko Sushi , and Molly's Fish and Chips In addition to the eclectic mix of cuisines, there will be a beer and wine bar and non-alcoholic bevs, plus free parking and kids activities. The event is also leashed-dog friendly, but be sure to clean up after your pet. Most trucks will accept cash or card, but as always, cash is king.