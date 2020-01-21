Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Charleston Food Truck Festival takes place this weekend with 25+ trucks, booze, and more
Keep on truckin'
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM
What started as a humble little fest with five trucks and 500 customers in 2011 has grown to a highly anticipated annual event. The ninth annual Charleston Food Truck Festival
spans two days, this Sat. Jan. 25-Sun. Jan. 26, with more than 25 food trucks from around the southeast serving up everything from donuts to sushi. The free-to-attend festival takes place in North Charleston at 1681 McMillan Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participating trucks include local faves like Roti Rolls
, Diggity Doughnuts
, Momo
, Dashi
, Pita Stroller
, Immortal Lobster, Tamashii
, and Mally Racks Garlic Crabs
. Visiting trucks include Chazito's Latin Cuisine
, The Gnosh Pit
, Gekko Sushi
, and Molly's Fish and Chips
.
In addition to the eclectic mix of cuisines, there will be a beer and wine bar and non-alcoholic bevs, plus free parking and kids activities. The event is also leashed-dog friendly, but be sure to clean up after your pet. Most trucks will accept cash or card, but as always, cash is king.
@ The Navy Yard at Noisette
1635 Cosgrove Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Jan. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Foodie Events
Tags: Charleston Food Truck Festival 2020, Charleston food trucks, North Charleston food truck festival, Image