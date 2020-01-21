Eat

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Charleston Food Truck Festival takes place this weekend with 25+ trucks, booze, and more

Keep on truckin'

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM

What started as a humble little fest with five trucks and 500 customers in 2011 has grown to a highly anticipated annual event. The ninth annual Charleston Food Truck Festival spans two days, this Sat. Jan. 25-Sun. Jan. 26, with more than 25 food trucks from around the southeast serving up everything from donuts to sushi. The free-to-attend festival takes place in North Charleston at 1681 McMillan Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating trucks include local faves like Roti Rolls, Diggity Doughnuts, Momo, Dashi, Pita Stroller, Immortal Lobster, Tamashii, and Mally Racks Garlic Crabs. Visiting trucks include Chazito's Latin Cuisine, The Gnosh Pit, Gekko Sushi, and Molly's Fish and Chips.

In addition to the eclectic mix of cuisines, there will be a beer and wine bar and non-alcoholic bevs, plus free parking and kids activities. The event is also leashed-dog friendly, but be sure to clean up after your pet. Most trucks will accept cash or card, but as always, cash is king.
Event Details Charleston Food Truck Festival
@ The Navy Yard at Noisette
1635 Cosgrove Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Jan. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Foodie Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Charleston Food Truck Festival @ The Navy Yard at Noisette

    • Jan. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS