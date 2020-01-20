Eat

What's Poppin': 35+ ways to fight the winter blues with food and libations

While Mother Nature can't seem to figure out what kind of winter she wants to grant us (hot, cold, humid?) there is one thing we know for certain. Mercurial weather has not slowed down the pop-up scene. From wine tastings to collabs to kitchen takeovers, here's where to eat and drink this week:

Monday

Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is back at Restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. with dishes like shrimp curry mee with warming aromatic broth and pickled cauliflower.

From 5-8 p.m. at Park Cafe learn secrets of the trade with chef Jeffrey Stoneberger, the brains behind popular pop-up 2Nixons. Sip on drinks during class as Stoneberger divulges tips and tricks he's learned from working for people like Ferran Adria, Rene Redzepi, Heston Blumenthal, and Joshua Skenes.

Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. Nico Oysters + Seafood hosts a $45 oyster education class. Participants try a dozen bivalves, sip on Oysterman wine, and learn everything there is to know about the mighty oyster from chef Nico Romo himself.

Tuesday

Listen to restaurateur Steve Palmer chat about his debut memoir, Say Grace, with Food + Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman starting at 6 p.m. in the Wine + Food Test Kitchen. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online.

Charles Towne Fermentory hosts a special industry night every Tues. starting at 6 p.m. Industry folks can score $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.

Food truck Root Note takes over the kitchen at Dashi starting at 5 p.m.

Every Wed. is burger and beer night at Parcel 32 — score a blended smash burger and pint for just $10.

Sap-Lai pops up at Ship's Wheel, the new hard cider spot in Park Circle, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy dishes inspired by Thai, Laotian, and Vietnamese cuisine.

From 5-10 p.m. at SAVI Wine Bar, try a flight of four Franco Serra wines for $15 plus half off charcuterie all night.

Accent on Wine Summerville hosts a wine tasting from 6-9 p.m. featuring California wines.

Wednesday

From 5-8 p.m. at Blind Tiger, sip a pint for a good cause. Pints for Preservation is a happy hour that supports Drayton Hall.

Test your knowledge of all things Mac, Charlie, Dennis, and Dee at Rusty Bull's Alway's Sunny themed trivia night starting at 5:30 p.m.

2Nixons is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. night starting at 6 p.m.

Wild Common is now offering an industry discount every night — show your pay stub or proof of employment and enjoy the four-course tasting menu for only $45.

Pub Fare pops up at Indigo Reef Brewing starting at 5:30 p.m. Pair the smash burger with the brewery's newly tapped Wooden Walkway with coconut.

Amici's Italian Bistro hosts their first wine event of 2020 starting at 6 p.m. There will be four courses paired with four sparkling Italian wines.

Thursday

Try a variety of natural Italian wines at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. The tasting is free with a suggested $5 donation to Pet Helpers.

Every Thurs. through the end of the month Bohemian Bull hosts a $15 AYCE oyster roast starting at 6 p.m.

Across town Saltwater Cowboys is also hosting Thurs. night oyster roasts, with $19.99 AYCE bivalves available from 6-9 p.m. at the gazebo bar.

Head to the Charleston County Public Library's Otrantro branch starting at 3:30 p.m. for a Food Fear Factor event.

Friday

Hungry night owls need look no further than Container Bar for late-night eats. Every Fri. starting at 10 p.m. grab bites from Sap-Lai like dumplings, pad Thai, pho, and hot pot.

Bok Choy Boy's Setrini Sison teams up with Rappahannock Oyster Bar's sous chef Brendan Montesinos for a pop-up at Blade and Bull Axe Throwing in Park Circle. The menu will include a mix of both Asian and Mexican flavors.

KISS Cafe, the newest breakfast, lunch, and brunch spot on Johns Island hosts a wine tasting and pairing event starting at 6 p.m. Chef Tim Wickey prepares a multi-course meal with wine pairings from in-house sommelier Tony Avenia.

Pub Fare brings the meat to Charles Towne Fermentory every Fri. through the end of the month starting at 5:30 p.m

Saturday

Head to Music Farm starting at 5 p.m. for Brewtality Beer Fest, featuring live music, local beer, and food from Dave N Dubs. Tickets can be purchased online.

Rusty Bull hosts Bacon and Beer, an event featuring, you guessed it: bacon and beer. From 5-9 p.m. at the brewery enjoy a variety of bacon-centric dishes paired with ice cold pints.

Grab a variety of eats from more than 25 food trucks at the Charleston Food Truck Festival taking place Sat. and Sun. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Navy Yard.

Matzo Y Masa pops up at Workshop with Julius Delicatessen starting at 5 p.m.

Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts their second annual Shucked + Sauced event at Hampton Park from 1-4 p.m. The event will feature local oysters and Charleston restaurants including Chubby Fish, Amen Street, Nico, Obstinate Daughter, Delaney’s Oyster House, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, and more. There will also be live music from Dallas Baker & Friends and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine, and a bloody mary bar by Cathead Vodka and Charleston Mix under the oaks.

Bok Choy Boy is making his rounds — get your japchae fix at Cooper River starting at 5 p.m.

Foxes Fried pops up at Freehouse Brewery from 1-7 p.m. The brewery will also be releasing a new malty west coast IPA, Copper Hopper, in cans and on draft. There will be live bluegrass plus vendors including Charleston Candle Co., Let Me Alone Plant Club, and The Curated South.

Deep Water Vineyards hosts Weekend Wine-Down from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music and eats from Rebel Taqueria. Family- and dog-friendly.

Madra Rua Summerville celebrates their nine year anniversary starting at 6 p.m. with a $4 appetizer menu, $4 20 oz. select drafts, $3 bottles, $2 Irish mint shots, and giveaways.

Every Sat. feast on AYCE oysters at Rusty Rudder starting at 4 p.m. The local pit-fired oysters are $25, and regular menu items are also available.

Sunday

Every Sun. in Jan. Fleet Landing has oysters on the deck starting at noon; buckets will be available for $15 with beer, wine, and a full-bar drink menu.

The annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival takes place at Boone Hall from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There's music, contests, buckets of oysters, wine, beer, and more.

Parcel 32 hosts a Sunday Funday happy hour from 5-8 p.m. Patron. There will be $5 Roca Patron cocktails, extended happy hour specials until 8 p.m., special small plates, live music, and Patron swag. 

