What's Poppin': 35+ ways to fight the winter blues with food and libations

Matzo Y Masa teams up with Workshop stall Julius Delicatessen this Sat. starting at 5 p.m.
While Mother Nature can't seem to figure out what kind of winter she wants to grant us (hot, cold, humid?) there is one thing we know for certain. Mercurial weather has not slowed down the pop-up scene. From wine tastings to collabs to kitchen takeovers, here's where to eat and drink this week:
Monday
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is back at Restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m. with dishes like shrimp curry mee with warming aromatic broth and pickled cauliflower.
From 5-8 p.m. at Park Cafe learn secrets of the trade with chef Jeffrey Stoneberger,
the brains behind popular pop-up 2Nixons. Sip on drinks during class as Stoneberger divulges tips and tricks he's learned from working for people like Ferran Adria, Rene Redzepi, Heston Blumenthal, and Joshua Skenes.
Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. Nico Oysters + Seafood hosts a $45 oyster education class
. Participants try a dozen bivalves, sip on Oysterman wine, and learn everything there is to know about the mighty oyster from chef Nico Romo himself.
Tuesday
Listen to restaurateur Steve Palmer chat about his debut memoir, Say Grace,
with Food + Wine senior editor Kat Kinsman starting at 6 p.m. in the Wine + Food Test Kitchen.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online
.
Charles Towne Fermentory hosts a special industry night
every Tues. starting at 6 p.m. Industry folks can score $1 off all draft pints, $2 off all wines, $3 lager pints, and a $10 combo Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.
Food truck Root Note takes over the kitchen
at Dashi starting at 5 p.m.
Every Wed. is burger and beer night
at Parcel 32 — score a blended smash burger and pint for just $10.
Sap-Lai
pops up at Ship's Wheel, the new hard cider spot in Park Circle, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy dishes inspired by Thai, Laotian, and Vietnamese cuisine.
From 5-10 p.m. at SAVI Wine Bar
, try a flight of four Franco Serra wines for $15 plus half off charcuterie all night.
Accent on Wine Summerville hosts a wine tasting
from 6-9 p.m. featuring California wines.
Wednesday
From 5-8 p.m. at Blind Tiger, sip a pint for a good cause. Pints for Preservation
is a happy hour that supports Drayton Hall.
Test your knowledge of all things Mac, Charlie, Dennis, and Dee at Rusty Bull's Alway's Sunny themed trivia night
starting at 5:30 p.m.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. night starting at 6 p.m.
Wild Common
is now offering an industry discount every night — show your pay stub or proof of employment and enjoy the four-course tasting menu for only $45.
Pub Fare
pops up at Indigo Reef Brewing starting at 5:30 p.m. Pair the smash burger with the brewery's newly tapped Wooden Walkway with coconut.
Amici's Italian Bistro hosts their first wine event
of 2020 starting at 6 p.m. There will be four courses paired with four sparkling Italian wines.
Thursday
Try a variety of natural Italian wines
at Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. The tasting is free with a suggested $5 donation to Pet Helpers.
Every Thurs. through the end of the month Bohemian Bull hosts a $15 AYCE oyster roast
starting at 6 p.m.
Across town Saltwater Cowboys
is also hosting Thurs. night oyster roasts, with $19.99 AYCE bivalves available from 6-9 p.m. at the gazebo bar.
Head to the Charleston County Public Library's Otrantro branch starting at 3:30 p.m. for a Food Fear Factor
event.
Friday
Hungry night owls need look no further than Container Bar
for late-night eats. Every Fri. starting at 10 p.m. grab bites from Sap-Lai like dumplings, pad Thai, pho, and hot pot.
Bok Choy Boy's Setrini Sison teams up with Rappahannock Oyster Bar's sous chef Brendan Montesinos for a pop-up
at Blade and Bull Axe Throwing in Park Circle. The menu will include a mix of both Asian and Mexican flavors.
KISS Cafe, the newest breakfast, lunch, and brunch spot on Johns Island hosts a wine tasting and pairing event
starting at 6 p.m. Chef Tim Wickey prepares a multi-course meal with wine pairings from in-house sommelier Tony Avenia.
Pub Fare
brings the meat to Charles Towne Fermentory every Fri. through the end of the month starting at 5:30 p.m
Saturday
Head to Music Farm starting at 5 p.m. for Brewtality
Beer Fest, featuring live music, local beer, and food from Dave N Dubs. Tickets can be purchased online
.
Rusty Bull hosts Bacon and Beer
, an event featuring, you guessed it: bacon and beer. From 5-9 p.m. at the brewery enjoy a variety of bacon-centric dishes paired with ice cold pints.
Grab a variety of eats from more than 25 food trucks at the Charleston Food Truck Festival
taking place Sat. and Sun. from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Navy Yard.
Matzo Y Masa pops up at Workshop
with Julius Delicatessen starting at 5 p.m.
Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts their second annual Shucked + Sauced
event at Hampton Park from 1-4 p.m. The event will feature local oysters and Charleston restaurants including Chubby Fish, Amen Street, Nico, Obstinate Daughter, Delaney’s Oyster House, Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, and more. There will also be live music from Dallas Baker & Friends and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine, and a bloody mary bar by Cathead Vodka and Charleston Mix under the oaks.
Bok Choy Boy is making his rounds — get your japchae fix at Cooper River
starting at 5 p.m.
Foxes Fried pops up at Freehouse Brewery
from 1-7 p.m. The brewery will also be releasing a new malty west coast IPA, Copper Hopper, in cans and on draft. There will be live bluegrass plus vendors including Charleston Candle Co., Let Me Alone Plant Club, and The Curated South.
Deep Water Vineyards hosts Weekend Wine-Down
from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music and eats from Rebel Taqueria. Family- and dog-friendly.
Madra Rua Summerville
celebrates their nine year anniversary starting at 6 p.m. with a $4 appetizer menu, $4 20 oz. select drafts, $3 bottles, $2 Irish mint shots, and giveaways.
Every Sat. feast on AYCE oysters at Rusty Rudder
starting at 4 p.m. The local pit-fired oysters are $25, and regular menu items are also available.
Sunday
Every Sun. in Jan. Fleet Landing
has oysters on the deck starting at noon; buckets will be available for $15 with beer, wine, and a full-bar drink menu.
The annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival
takes place at Boone Hall from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There's music, contests, buckets of oysters, wine, beer, and more.
Parcel 32 hosts a Sunday Funday happy hour
from 5-8 p.m. Patron. There will be $5 Roca Patron cocktails, extended happy hour specials until 8 p.m., special small plates, live music, and Patron swag.