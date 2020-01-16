Island Provisions set to bring new coffee shop and gourmet market to Johns Island late spring

Live Oak Square is setting itself up to be quite the culinary hub for Johns Island residents.
There's the recently opened breakfast spot KISS Cafe, Woodruff
wine bar, Cabana Burgers & Shakes,
and this summer, the city's second Minero
will open its doors in the Square.
Johns Islander James Groetzinger — the restaurateur behind Warehouse and Bluffton's Calhoun Street Tavern — plans to bring a new "super neighborhood-y" concept to Live Oak this spring. All-day cafe and gourmet market Island Provisions
is situated right next to Cabana, facing Maybank Highway with big windows and high ceilings. The spot will be open during the day from 7 or 8 a.m. until 3 or 4 p.m. says Groetzinger, with potential evening time themed dinners and pop-ups.
Visitors will have ample opportunity to both detox and retox at Island Provisions. Groetzinger hopes that the coffee offerings, which they're curating Counter Culture
, will get people in the door. Expect classic drinks like cortados and cappuccinos, plus seasonal lattes and their own cold brew. They'll also have kombucha, smoothies, and CBD-infused products. "It will have a health food component" says Groetzinger. That also means vegan cream cheese, gluten-free items, egg whites, tea, and plant-based bites. Plus requisite delicious carb-y baked goods.
click to enlarge
The space will have about 20 seats inside including bar seats, banquettes, high tops, and a comfy lounge area. And for those more interested in a midday retox, "really fun" beers will be on draft and a selection of brews and "well thought out, non grocery store" wine to-go. A cold case will be filled with meats, cheeses, snacks, and frozen items like Rio Bertolini pasta and locally prepared take-and-bake meals.
Groetzinger is hoping for a May opening, or at least early summer, and is considering introducing seasonal pop-ups depending on demand — raw bar in summer, noodle bowls in winter, Oktoberfest in the fall.
Keep up to date with Island Provisions' grand opening by following them on Instagram
.