Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Brewtality Beer Fest brings live music and a people's choice competition to Music Farm this month
Winter brews
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM
After being postponed due to an inclement weather mix-up during Charleston Beer Week this fall, Brewtality Beer Fest is going down next weekend, Sat. Jan. 25 from 4-10 p.m. at Music Farm.
The event will feature live music, local beer samples, and food from Dave N Dubs. Here, fans will have the opportunity to sample over 17 locally made beers and vote for their favorite of the night.
The event will feature Michael Duff Music and include beer from River Rat, Lo Fi, Common House, and more. The breweries involved are fighting tooth and nail for the titles of the “Headliner” and “Support” spots on the Music Farm’s bar list for a full year.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online
. Keep in mind that this is a 21+ event.
@ Music Farm
32 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Jan. 25, 5 p.m.
Price:
$20
Beer and Festivals + Events
