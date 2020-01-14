Annual Taste of Folly cocktail competition and street festival kicks off Fri. Jan. 17

click to enlarge Andy Lassister

Street party!

Folly Beach hosts its annual Taste of Folly festival this Fri. Jan. 17 through Sat. Jan. 18. The event will showcase the culture of the funky beach town, highlighting its small but varied culinary scene.





On Fri. starting at 7 p.m. at Tides, Folly restaurants and bars will compete with their finest craft cocktails. Guests will have the opportunity to sample these cocktails and vote on their favorites with the purchase of competition admission. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Following the competition, Center Street will shut down at 7 a.m. on Sat. to accommodate a street festival featuring a wide array of Folly’s best restaurants and vendors. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beachgoers will be able to enjoy tasting and shopping from street vendors showcasing local food, art, crafts, and fashion.

In addition to the street festivities, this year’s Taste of Folly will incorporate a few beloved traditions from years past, including a chili cook-off. The contest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Center Street; guests can pay $5 to taste and vote on the chili made by regionally based participants.



Those looking to take part in a little friendly competition themselves can register in advance for the hot dog eating contest (1 p.m.) or oyster shucking contest (2:30 p.m.). Both are free to enter and are set to take place on the "Ashley" stage.



Be sure to catch another Taste of Folly tradition: the Server Olympics. Watch as Folly servers perform their customary duties while going through obstacle courses — it will remind you to tip 20 percent next time you go out, folks. Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place servers and several heats will be scheduled throughout the day.

There will also be cooking demos, live music, and a silent auction. Stages will feature Folly musicians at Ashley, East Erie, and Huron streets with a lineup TBA. The weekend will also include fun-filled attractions catering to younger guests such as inflatables, carnival games, and kids culinary activities. General admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online.