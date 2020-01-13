What's Poppin': 35+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

We don't know about you but unseasonably warm weather makes us extra hungry. From smash burgers to wine tastings, here's where to fill up on the good stuff this week:
Monday
Setrini Sison's Bok Choy Boy
pop-up takes over the Spanglish kitchen tonight starting at 5 p.m.
Get a solid oyster education at Nico Oysters + Seafood every Mon. starting at 6 p.m. during Nico Romo's oyster class.
Today through Fri. Jan. 17 FOOD on Spruill
celebrates all things chili with Texas chili, Cincinnati chili, white bean chicken chili, alligator chili, and more.
Tuesday
Foxes Fried
takes over the kitchen at Dashi from 5:30-9 p.m. Menu items include hush puppies, wings, chicken sammies, and Cajun corn ribs.
Tues.-Sat. Jan. 18 enjoy throwback dishes from Kung Pao chicken to pork lo mein at Kwei Fei
starting at 5 p.m.
The CasteJons
pop up at Ship's Wheel in Park Circle from 5-9 p.m. with delicious Spanish inspired eats. Pair with a $5 draft cider.
Accent on Wine Summerville
hosts a tasting for pinot lover's starting at 6 p.m.; sample six pinots for $10.
Savi Cucina + Wine Bar hosts a Tues. night tasting
starting at 5 p.m. with DAOU wines.
Wednesday
Check out another addition of Charleston Wine + Food's Tasting Notes Live!
at their test kitchen starting at 4 p.m. Cherry Bombe Radio serves as this month's guest.
Pub Fare pops up
at The Hold starting at 5:30 p.m. — pair your smash burger with a sour.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.; recent menu highlights include grilled mussels and French onion ramen.
Charleston Blockade Rugby Football Club cohosts an evening of music, brews, and friendly competition at Cooper River Brewing
starting at 4 p.m. Pita Stroller provides the eats and their will be darts, giant Jenga, and sports on TV — learn how to throw a rugby ball properly and play ping pong.
Fam's Brewing Co hosts Rick and Morty trivia
starting at 8 p.m. Grab a pie, some brews, and test your Pickle Rick knowledge for the chance to win up to $175 in house cash prizes.
Thursday
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a German wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.; a $5 donation goes to charity partner Pet Helpers.
New Spring St. cafe
Coquin hosts a French wine tasting starting at 8 p.m.
Friday
Babas on Cannon hosts a special evening, Loire Bar and Raw Bar
, featuring wines from the Loire valley and raw bar offerings starting at 5 p.m.
Taste of Folly
, a two day culinary event on Folly Beach, kicks off at 7 p.m. Fri. with a cocktail competition; the street fest starts at 10 a.m. Sat.
Get Sap-Lai's late night dumplings, pad Thai, wontons, and more at Container Bar
every Fri. starting at 10 p.m.
Daniel Island Grille hosts AYCE $12 oyster roasts
every Fri. starting at 5:30 p.m.
From 3-9 p.m. Oak Road Brewery
hosts a beer release of all four versions of their Heart of Winter brew; Jonny Poppers provides the food.
Saturday
The Shelter hosts a warm up oyster roast party
(in advance of the huge Lowcountry Oyster Festival
, held the following week) starting at noon with $10 buckets of local clusters, beer specials, and live music.
Local online dumpling biz Sarah's Dumps pops up
at Ghost Monkey Brewery starting at 3 p.m. with a variety of dumplings, from traditional to vegan to "dumpwing," a Buffalo chicken version.
Head to Gold Bug Island starting at 6:30 p.m. for the annual Knights of Columbus
Oyster Roast. There will be bivalves, fish stew, hot dogs, beer and wine, and more.
Pakistani pop-up Ma'am Saab
will be at The Daily 6-9 p.m. with new flavors and a new menu.
Deep Water Vineyard hosts a winter wine and chocolate pairing
starting at 11 a.m. Pairings will run in groups of about 30 people for 30-45 minutes and tickets are $20.
Greekin' Out
food truck will be at Freehouse Brewery starting at 1 p.m. with the Greek eats you desire.
Middleton Place Restaurant hosts a Braise and Brew
dinner starting at 6 p.m. The menu will feature braised meats and vegetables paired with local seasonal beers.
Learn tips and tricks on how to be a sommelier at Zero Restaurant's
two-day Somm School starting at noon Sat. Jan. 18.
Rusty Rudder has $25 AYCE oysters
every Sat. starting at 4 p.m.
Sunday
Every Sun. in January Fleet Landing
hosts oyster roasts with $15 buckets on the front deck starting at noon.
Every Sun. starting at 3 p.m. Graft Wine Shop hosts Good Neighbor Sunday
with local eats and artisan vendors.
Head to Bowens Island Restaurant for the 10th annual Fields to Families
oyster roast starting at 2 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters with sweet treats, bubbles, corn hole, and more.
Poe's Tavern hosts a birthday party
for the poet himself (211 is no small feat, y'all). The all-day party includes balloon, cake, and lots of raven-worthy revelry.
From 2-7 p.m. Tattooed Moose Johns Island
has $20 AYCE oysters, a jump castle, live music, and brunch eats.
The Roost
is also hosting an oyster roast starting at 2 p.m. The fifth annual roast will have plenty of bivalves, a golf simulator, and an oyster shooter bar in the parking lot.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a Somm School 2.0 Burgundy class
from 2-3:30 p.m. The "beloved but confusing" Burgundy region begs for a closer look, and certified sommelier Colin Lee will provide just that through a tasting that will take you through the major subregions of Burgundy.
The weather is right for it — head to Republic for a Tropical Brunch
starting at 4 p.m.
From noon-4 p.m. Charles Towne Fermentory hosts an artisan market
with brunch from Matzo Y Masa, a variety of local artisans and vendors, and plenty of pints to go around.