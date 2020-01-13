Charleston restaurants and retailers host "Wine Tariff Reckoning" specials on Monday to encourage public comments by midnight

Rep. Joe Cunningham hears from hospitality industry leaders on sweeping Trump tariffs

"Decisions made haphazardly have real life consequences"

It was standing room only at goat.sheep.cow.north this Monday afternoon. Rep. Joe Cunningham took the floor to listen to local wine distributors, restaurateurs, and others in the hospitality industry speak on the impact the proposed European wine tariffs will have on their businesses.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

