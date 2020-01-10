Each Tuesday in January, Jackrabbit Filly hosts Ramen with Friends benefit with guest chefs

This January, Corrie and Shuai Wang continue the annual tradition Ramen with Friends, a collaborative benefit that started with their former truck and pop-up Short Grain. At Jackrabbit Filly, their new Park Circle hotspot, the team will host guest chefs and bartenders each Tuesday in January, whipping up speciality drinks and creative bowls of steaming noods. All proceeds from the guest chef's ramen bowl goes to Lowcountry Food Bank.
This week, JF welcomed the folks from Home Team BBQ
. Next week (Tues. Jan. 14) brings Edmund's Oast
dream team Bob Cook and Jayce McConnell. Corrie notes that McConnell insisted on being ramen chef instead of barkeep, so "it's bound to be delicious" she says. Cook will be doing "something crazy like blended drinks."
For every Ramen with Friends night, the restaurant will offer a limited menu with ramen and a few snacks, with a house-made spin on Tonktosu ramen and veggie ramen. The guest chefs are instructed to make whatever their heart desires. Tues. Jan. 21
will feature chef Evan Gaudreau
(formerly Renzo) and a bartender TBD, and Tues. Jan. 28, features chef and restaurateur Mike Lata
with FIG bartender Nikki Fairman.
No reservations, but you can order your meal to go. Corrie says after only one Tuesday they've already raised over $1,000 for the food bank. That's some serious slurping, y'all.