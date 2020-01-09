Steve Palmer and Kat Kinsman discuss anxiety, addiction in restaurant industry Tuesday at W+F Fest Test Kitchen

click to enlarge
Food + Wine
senior editor Kat Kinsman
and local restaurateur Steve Palmer will sit down for an intimate discussion of Palmer's memoir Say Grace: How the Restaurant Industry Saved My Life
Tues. Jan. 21 in the Charleston Wine + Food Test Kitchen. Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased here
. Note: This is not a CHWFF event, they're just serving as hosts.
It is fitting that Kinsman chat with Palmer — not only is she a prolific food writer and editor, she's penned her own book, titled Hi, Anxiety: Life With a Bad Case of Nerves.
She also runs Chefs with Issues
, a website that features writing covering topics like depression, addiction, eating disorders, and more.
Kinsman writes that these issues, "run rampant in the food community, and they’re so rarely discussed, let alone treated. We owe a debt of pleasure to the chefs, servers, bartenders, purveyors, farmers and journalists who make up the food community, and so many of them are isolated in their pain and illness. I cannot sit by idly as people I care about suffer, so I started Chefs with Issues."
Say Grace: Beyond the Book runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Test Kitchen — all proceeds from the event go to Ben's Friends, a nonprofit co-founded by Palmer that offers food and beverage industry support groups for folks struggling with substance abuse and addiction. All attendees will receive a copy of Say Grace.
@ Charleston Wine + Food Headquarters
635 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$50
