Locals Sushi closed at Mixson, new West Ashley location in former Manny's Grill now open

Sam Spence
Soy long, Locals
Almost a year-and-a-half after their grand opening
, Locals Sushi at Mixson in Park Circle closed this week. A sign on the door reads "We have closed this location. Please visit us at our new location in West Ashley."
In response to a query about why this location closed, Mixson Club general manager Allyson Kahl Darling says that, "Locals Park Circle operated separately from the Mixson Club. Members will still be able to enjoy a variety of food and beverage options at the Mixson Market."
Several restaurants have shuffled through the Mixson space since the ambitious mixed-use community started taking shape 10 years ago. After several chef changes at the original restaurant Basico, new owners switched the menu to the more generic Mixson Grille, which closed in July 2018 to make way for Locals. Each restaurant served the general public as well as the members-only pool club. Mixson Market has remained mostly unchanged.
In any case, no more poolside sashimi, folks.
Locals continues to operate their Mt. Pleasant location, as well as a newly opened West Ashley location at 1680 Old Towne Road (the home of Manny's Mediterranean Grille
for nearly three decades).
When Manny's owner Michael Stavrinakis chatted with us about the restaurant's closing this August, he said that he chose Locals to be his successor because he thought they would be a "a good tenant for success at that location."
Get your Big Kahuna roll at both locations starting at 11 a.m. daily.