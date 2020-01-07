Euro Foods Bakery & Cafe serves hearty home-cooked dishes on Old Towne Road

Euro Foods Instagram

Euro Foods Bakery and Cafe has relocated from the corner of Wappoo Road and Ashley River Road to 1664 Old Towne Road, with a bigger space and more offerings.

Before their relocation, Euro Foods specialized solely in selling Eastern European groceries, meats, and cheeses you couldn't find at your average supermarket.

Now, with a larger location, owners Sasha Pavlichenko and Maka Aptsiauri have opened a bakery and cafe in the store. Like their groceries, the menu is inspired by Eastern European dishes.

"We are trying to have dishes from the old Soviet Union when it was around 15 republics. We haven't covered all of them yet, but we're going to have homemade meals from all of them — similar to soul food in the South," Aptsiauri says.

Eastern European food is more of an umbrella term for the dishes Euro Foods is serving; traditional home-cooked meals from countries like the Republic of Georgia, Aptsiauri's home country, will be available.

Currently, the menu consists of the following:

Pierogies: Polish dumplings stuffed with meat, cabbage, or potatoes and cheese and served with fried onions and sour cream.

Blintz: A crepe stuffed with meat or sweet farmer cheese.

Chebureki: Their most popular dish — deep fried turnover filled with ground beef, onions, and spices.

Achma: From the Republic of Georgia, this "macaroni and cheese cake," is made with seven layers of dough stuffed with butter and cheese, then baked in the oven.

Zapekanka: A Polish open faced sandwich served with three different kinds of meat, house-made special sauce, purple onion, and cheese. Also available with vegetables (spinach, tomatoes, peppers, pickles).

Cabbage roll: Cabbage leaf stuffed with ground beef and rice, then baked in homemade marinara sauce. Served with sour cream.

Bigos with potato: This "hunter's stew" is made with sauerkraut, mushrooms, Polish kielbasa, and pork sauteed then served with country style potatoes and signature house sauce.

Plov: Similar to a rice pilaf. Cooked with onions, carrots, beef, and lots of spices, served in a special iron pot.

Pelmeni: Similar to a ravioli, stuffed with beef and spices. Served with butter and sour cream.

Traditional Ukranian Soup: Beef broth-based soup with beef, potatoes, carrots, and other vegetables. Served with sour cream and warm bread.

Solyanka: "A good hangover soup" made with five different dried meats and kielbasas, pickles cooked in ketchup, black olives, lemons, and sour cream.

Sour cherry mint compote: A refreshing drink made in-house.

Cheeseburgers and fries: The American kind.

The cafe has been open for just over a month and a half, so the menu is still being finalized.

"We're going to add a few unique dishes that I think are going to be quite different from what we have here in Charleston," says Aptsiauri. "And every day, we're going to have three different specials — a special appetizer or special khachapuri (bread stuffed with cheese, butter, and egg), for example."

Desserts and pastries are still being finalized, but homemade cake rolls and Eastern European desserts have been spotted both in store and on their Instagram @eurofoods_bakerycafe.

Keep an eye out on their Facebook and Instagram @eurofoods_bakerycafe for updates on their menu and mouth-watering clips of some of the items listed above.