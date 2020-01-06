Eat

What's Poppin': 25+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

Warm up with hot pop-ups

Amidst all the oyster roasts and playoff games, there are also southeast Asian pop-ups, rare Italian wine tastings, and bowls of ramen aplenty going down this week. Check it out:

Monday

Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m., get an oyster education from chef Nico Romo at NICO Oysters + Seafood. Each participants gets a dozen oysters, a glass of wine, and take home goodies.

Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is at Tu every Mon. starting at 5:30 p.m.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jack of Cups pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory with a comedy show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

From 6-9 p.m. every Tues., Charles Towne Fermentory hosts an industry night with Foxes Fried. F&B folks can get a deal on drinks and food, including $10 for a Foxes Fried chicken sandwich and pint.

For one night only Jack of Cups pops up at Kwei Fei starting at 5 p.m. with a menu including potato and pea samosa with coconut cream, hoisin chicken thighs and Sichuan grits, and red chili chocolate mousse with fortune cookie peanut brittle.

Every Tues. starting at 5 p.m., grab a smash burger and a pint at Parcel 32 for only $10.

From 6-8 p.m. Accent on Wine Summerville hosts an Italian wine tasting with vino from Sicily to Super Tuscan. $10 per person.

Enjoy Mama J's meatballs from 5-8 p.m. at Ship's Wheel, plus $5 pints of cider and 16 oz. super hop cans.

Wednesday

Tiki happy hour is back at Tin Roof from 4-8 p.m. with special tiki-themed food and drinks, concerts playing on the big screen, and a "magical" playlist.

Pub Fare pops up at Indigo Reef Brewing starting at 5:30 p.m.

Savi Cucina + Wine Bar hosts a wine dinner with DAOU Vineyards starting at 6:30 p.m. For $75 enjoy a four-course meal with wine pairings.

Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church hosts an oyster roast and chili cook-off starting at 5:30 p.m. with a corn hole tournament, and plenty of oysters, hot dogs, and chili.

2Nixons is at Proof with ramen every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Bok Choy Boy is at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m. with egg rolls, rice bowls, and must-try wings.

Every Thurs. through the end of January Bohemian Bull hosts $15 AYCE oyster roasts starting at 6 p.m.

Enjoy $19.99 AYCE oysters on the creek at Saltwater Cowboys every Thurs. starting at 6 p.m.

Friday

Sate your late-night Sap Lai cravings at Container Bar starting at 10 p.m.; the menu includes dumplings, pad Thai, hot pot, and more.

Tis the season for oyster roasts, folks. Stop by Daniel Island Grille every Fri. starting at 5:30 p.m. for $12 AYCE bivalves.

Saturday

Starting at 2 p.m. at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina enjoy steamed oysters, a bloody mary bar, s'mores, and live music at Oysters on the Point.

From 5-11 p.m. celebrate Mex 1 Coastal Cantina's annual Snowboard Rail Jam at their West Ashley location. There will be an outdoor bar, food and drink specials, live music, and of course, the main event: snowboarders fly through the air with 20,000 pounds of snow.

Commonhouse Aleworks celebrates two years of business all day starting at 11 a.m. There will be pig pickin', nighttime oyster roast, live music, axe throwing, hula hooping, and more. 

Charleston Sports Pub in Summerville hosts the last oyster roast of the season starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters for $20, lawn games, live music, and beer specials.

Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a rare Italian wine tasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

If you haven't gotten a chance to check out Bok Choy Boy, be sure to swing by Munkle Brewing starting at 2 p.m.

Every Sat. starting at 4 p.m. kick off your evening fun with AYCE oysters for $25 at Rusty Rudder in Mt. Pleasant.

Sunday

Through Jan. 26, Fleet Landing hosts oyster roasts on the deck starting at noon every Sun.

Wagener Terrace hosts their annual oyster roast and barbecue starting at noon. 

