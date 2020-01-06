What's Poppin': 25+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

click to enlarge
Amidst all the oyster roasts and playoff games, there are also southeast Asian pop-ups, rare Italian wine tastings, and bowls of ramen aplenty going down this week. Check it out:
Monday
Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m., get an oyster education
from chef Nico Romo at NICO Oysters + Seafood. Each participants gets a dozen oysters, a glass of wine, and take home goodies.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at Tu every Mon. starting at 5:30 p.m.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jack of Cups pops up
at Charles Towne Fermentory with a comedy show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
From 6-9 p.m. every Tues., Charles Towne Fermentory hosts an industry night
with Foxes Fried. F&B folks can get a deal on drinks and food, including $10 for a Foxes Fried chicken sandwich and pint.
For one night only Jack of Cups pops up
at Kwei Fei starting at 5 p.m. with a menu including potato and pea samosa with coconut cream, hoisin chicken thighs and Sichuan grits, and red chili chocolate mousse with fortune cookie peanut brittle.
Every Tues. starting at 5 p.m., grab a smash burger and a pint at Parcel 32
for only $10.
From 6-8 p.m. Accent on Wine Summerville hosts an Italian wine tasting
with vino from Sicily to Super Tuscan. $10 per person.
Enjoy Mama J's meatballs
from 5-8 p.m. at Ship's Wheel, plus $5 pints of cider and 16 oz. super hop cans.
Wednesday
Tiki happy hour
is back at Tin Roof from 4-8 p.m. with special tiki-themed food and drinks, concerts playing on the big screen, and a "magical" playlist.
Pub Fare
pops up at Indigo Reef Brewing starting at 5:30 p.m.
Savi Cucina + Wine Bar hosts a wine dinner
with DAOU Vineyards starting at 6:30 p.m. For $75 enjoy a four-course meal with wine pairings.
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church
hosts an oyster roast and chili cook-off starting at 5:30 p.m. with a corn hole tournament, and plenty of oysters, hot dogs, and chili.
2Nixons
is at Proof with ramen every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Bok Choy Boy
is at Tradesman Brewing Co. starting at 5 p.m. with egg rolls, rice bowls, and must-try wings.
Every Thurs. through the end of January Bohemian Bull hosts $15 AYCE oyster roasts
starting at 6 p.m.
Enjoy $19.99 AYCE oysters on the creek at Saltwater Cowboys
every Thurs. starting at 6 p.m.
Friday
Sate your late-night Sap Lai cravings at Container Bar
starting at 10 p.m.; the menu includes dumplings, pad Thai, hot pot, and more.
Tis the season for oyster roasts, folks. Stop by Daniel Island Grille
every Fri. starting at 5:30 p.m. for $12 AYCE bivalves.
Saturday
Starting at 2 p.m. at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina enjoy steamed oysters, a bloody mary bar, s'mores, and live music at Oysters on the Point.
From 5-11 p.m. celebrate Mex 1 Coastal Cantina's annual Snowboard Rail Jam
at their West Ashley location. There will be an outdoor bar, food and drink specials, live music, and of course, the main event: snowboarders fly through the air with 20,000 pounds of snow.
Commonhouse Aleworks
celebrates two years of business all day starting at 11 a.m. There will be pig pickin', nighttime oyster roast, live music, axe throwing, hula hooping, and more.
Charleston Sports Pub in Summerville
hosts the last oyster roast of the season starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters for $20, lawn games, live music, and beer specials.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a rare Italian wine tasting
from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
If you haven't gotten a chance to check out Bok Choy Boy, be sure to swing by Munkle Brewing
starting at 2 p.m.
Every Sat. starting at 4 p.m. kick off your evening fun with AYCE oysters for $25 at Rusty Rudder
in Mt. Pleasant.
Sunday
Through Jan. 26, Fleet Landing
hosts oyster roasts on the deck starting at noon every Sun.
Wagener Terrace
hosts their annual oyster roast and barbecue starting at noon.