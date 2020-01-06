The first 2020 Restaurant Week kicks off Thurs. Jan 9: Here are your best bets

click to enlarge
Even as we enter a new decade, it's comforting to think that we can count on some things to stay the same — the 2020 annual winter restaurant week kicks off this Thurs. Jan 9, running through Sun. Jan. 19. As we've noted before, not all deals are created equal; many of these restaurants are better suited for a la carte offerings, not a pre fixe menu. But some new spots are worth checking out, and some standbys are still serving up solid steals. Here are our best bets:
Newcomers
Delaney Oyster House
has a $40 per person deal — that's not bad considering the restaurant's regular menu price point. Diners can choose from three shucker's select oysters or three peel and eat shrimp; a house Caesar or lobster bisque; the daily catch with Sea Island red peas, ham hock, and roasted squash or PEI mussels; and hummingbird ice cream cone or the Asian pear sorbet.
New Mt. Pleasant steakhouse Butcher & the Boar
is offering a three-course for $45 deal. Choose from steak tartare or Caesar salad to start; a 12 oz. NY strip with warm potato salad, spinach, bleu cheese, and demi or Atlantic salmon with potato puree, fennel, mache, tangerine, and fennel pollen; and everyone gets chocolate cheesecake with sorghum caramel and malt crumble for dessert. Add $10 for a wine pairing.
Folly road newcomer Jalisco's Taqueria & Tequila
is serving up both lunch and dinner specials: two tacos and side for $10 (lunch) and an entree plus dessert for $20 (dinner).
MESU
, Upper King's latest eatery specializing in Mexican and sushi, has a two course for $20 menu. First course options include chips and salsa trio, chips and queso, and ginger spiced chicken wings; entree options include a variety of sushi rolls, plus a choice of two tacos with street corn.
Basil
Oldies but goodies
is always a restaurant week fave. Their downtown, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston locations are all offering a three for $25 deal. First course choices include soup or salad or appetizers like egg rolls, fresh basil rolls, and fried wontons; entrees like pad Thai, Asian sea bass, and a variety of curries, noodles, and rice dishes; and a rotating dessert option.
CO
on King St. is offering either three courses for $20 or four for $25. You can also add a three course sake pairing for $17. First course choices include edamame and spicy crab rangoon; second course choices are green papaya salad and curry laksa broth; third course choices are pad Thai, Korean rice bowl, or pho. The optional fourth course is for sweet tooth fiends — strawberry spring rolls with Nutella.
Waterfront dining is even sweeter when you're getting a deal. Head to Fleet Landing
for three courses for $30. Apps include lump crab bruschetta, pimento cheese or crab dip, and Fleet Landing stuffed hush puppies; choice of entrees including Lowcountry boil, crispy whole fried Southern flounder, or Charleston shrimp and grits; and key lime pie or chocolate torte for dessert.
A night out
Just because you're ordering from a pre fixe menu doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with it — participating restaurants like Nico Oysters + Seafood
offer multi-course meals that you'll probably want to pair with a special bottle of vino. It may not be the cheapest meal in town, but you'll still save some buckaroos. Nico offers three courses for $40; first course options include half a dozen blackberry oysters, crab onion soup, OT tuna oyster, or beef tartare; octopus, mussels 'vin rouge,' cheese puff, and tuna tartare make up the second course offerings; and third course choices include duck confit, beef filet, sea scallops, or trout Almondine.
At Hank's Seafood
downtown, choose three courses for $45. First course options include she crab soup, soup of the day, six James River, Va. oysters, or a house salad; second course entrees include a grilled swordfish, fried shrimp platter, buttermilk fried chicken, shrimp and grits, or the market fish; and diners finish the evening with a nightly rotating dessert section.
Josephine's
$39 pre-fixe menu includes a first course choice of Burden Creek whipped goat cheese, shrimp de jonghe, or steak tartare; second course options of baby beets and burrata or curry roasted squash; and third course selections of sea scallops, ricotta cavatelli, bistro filet, or crispy baked polenta.