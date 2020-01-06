Rep. Joe Cunningham hears from hospitality industry leaders on sweeping Trump tariffs

click to enlarge Leigh-Ann Beverly

Local wine folks: Miles White, Salena Venable, Femi Oyediran, Josh Walker, Colin Lee, Sarah O'Kelley

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Harry Root and Rep. Joe Cunningham spoke to a large crowd at goat.sheep.cow.north Mon. Jan. 6

It was standing room only at goat.sheep.cow.north on Monday afternoon. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham took the floor to listen as local wine distributors, restaurateurs, and others in the hospitality industry spoke about the impact the proposed European wine tariffs will have on their businesses and on the Charleston community as a whole. The tariffs, which are being proposed as part of the Large Civil Aircraft Dispute between the U.S. and EU, would effect a long list of European goods , and are under consideration for the "imposition of additional duties of up to 100 percent."Harry Root, co-founder of local wine distributor Grassroots Wine, introduced the congressman. "It's really i

"Folks in other markets are always impressed with the size of our city, and that we are able to perform at such an international level ... it would be a shame to be shortsighted and not have the vibrancy on a national and international level."



Root reminded the crowd that anyone who wants to throw their voice into the ring can do so by writing directly to U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and their congressman— there are guidelines on the Save American Wine Jobs site. Public comments are closed Mon. Jan. 13.





"This is going to effect the student working through college," said Herron. "It will effect the ever under-appreciated drivers and dishwashers and bussers. These tariffs will hurt small American middle class families, business owners, and employees — the exact opposite of the large corporations the tariffs are being proposed to protect."