Simply Seafood now open on Johns Island with platters, boils, and baskets

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Location Details Simply Seafood 3406 Maybank Hwy. Johns Island, SC Seafood Map

"It's been busy since day one, and it's only day three," laughs Yeshia Carter. Carter opened Simply Seafood market and restaurant on Jan. 1 at 3406 Maybank Hwy. — in the old JB's Smokeshack building — the space which sat empty since the barbecue joint closed in late 2017.Carter says she and her partner Jason Green, who helms the kitchen, first inquired about the spot this October. Within a week, Carter says the owners of the building gave them the go-ahead, "they said oh, that's a great idea, we want you to have this spot," and they signed their contract. "It all happened very fast."The low-slung beige building is perfectly suited for fried seafood platters and 1/2 pans full of raw shrimp, salmon, and red snapper on ice. Before 6 p.m. on the second night of business, the line of customers was stretched around the inside of the narrow front room. Islanders clutching tickets sat on a row of chairs or leaned against the wall, helping to direct every newcomer to the front counter — "order up there."Green's father, John, has been helping them out in the mornings. He says he thinks both Facebook and word of mouth have helped to draw the crowds as early as 11 a.m. for the lunch rush.