Johns Island Farmers Market is temporarily closed but will return as Sea Island Farmers Market this February

The JIFM will reopen as Sea Island Farmers Market with same hours, same location, same vendors

You may have spotted the somber Instagram post over the holiday weekend: "Johns Island Farmers Market permanently closed for business. But that isn't the whole story — the Johns Island Farmers Market (JIFM) may no longer exist in name, but it exists. The market's longtime, loyal vendors have come together to continue the year-round market, and, if all goes to plan, starting Sat. Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m., the market will reopen as the Sea Island Farmers Market. Same time, same place, same mission. "We're just hoping for a new sign out front," jokes Two Fat Cooks co-owner Eric Rogers.Rogers and partnerAshley Horry, who owns the seven-acre organic Kindlewood Farms with her husband Matt in Walterboro, says that she and the other 30+ vendors have "poured our heart and soul" into the market. "This is our whole thing ... We decided we wanted to keep it going, [Block and Laughters] instilled such an awesome market for the area, people come out if it's freezing or raining.""Frasier,You can keep up to date with the progress of the Sea Island Farmers Market by following their newly designed website Instagram , and Facebook pages.

"We are going to have a really good year," says Rogers. "Ideally if anyone notices changes, it will be for the better."