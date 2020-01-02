Commonhouse Aleworks celebrates two years with a pig pickin', oyster roast, and live music

click to enlarge File photo

Pack the (Common)house on Sat. Jan. 11

Event Details Commonhouse 2nd Anniversary Party @ Commonhouse Aleworks 4831 O'Hear Ave. North Charleston, SC When: Sat., Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (843) 471-1400 Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Oyster Roasts Map

It's hard to believe that Park Circle darling Commonhouse Aleworks has only been around for two years now. In that time the brewery has become a favorite spot for families with kids and dogs thanks to its a expansive outdoor patio and lawn, live music, and a legit menu from Brannon Florie. Oh yeah, and the beer's pretty good too.To celebrate two years on O'Hear Ave., Commonhouse has teamed up with event production company Vive Le Rock to throw a shindig on Sat. Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.The party is free to attend and family-friendly with a slew of activities, from a tattoo competition (kids with temporary tattoos are welcome to participate) to a craft beer tasting contest (don't let the kids in on that one).Enjoy live music from Kyle Lacy and the Charleston Wildest, HoneySmoke, The F.I.S.T.E.R.S. and Dallas Baker and Friends, with more acts TBA.Additional fun stuff includes a set-up from Blade & Bull Axe Throwing, brewery tours, Hoopitude hula hopping, face painting, bocce, and corn hole. In addition to food from Florie's at Commonhouse, the party will have several other food vendors like Holy City Cupcakes and Pure Fluff Co. cotton candy.The best part of this birthday bash is that a portion of proceeds benefit Metanoia Community Development Corporation, which invests in neighborhood assets to build leaders and establish quality housing and generate economic development.