Monday, December 30, 2019

What's Poppin': New Year, still poppin'

Pop into the '20s

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 3:13 PM

We've got two more days until 2020 and seven days worth of year end and new year feasting — it ain't over til it's over, y'all. We've already rounded up winter oyster roasts, New Year's Eve festivities, and New Year's Day brunches, but there are some other stragglers to seek out. Read on for the rest of the good stuff going down this week:

Monday

Every Monday, get educated in all things bivalve at Nico's oyster education class starting at 6 p.m.

It's wine night at the Macintosh — from 5-10 p.m. enjoy half-off bottles of wine $80 and under and $40 off bottles of wine under $80.

Pop over to Bar Mash from 4-10 p.m. for prime rib night where you can enjoy a 12-14 oz. CAB prime rib, baked potato, and beer-battered onion rings for $21.

Tuesday (NYE)

We've already rounded up most of the town's NYE happenings here and here. If you haven't quite nailed down plans yet, you can always swing by Edmund's Oast Exchange to grab a half-priced crowler between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oh, they'll have complimentary glasses of Champs all day, too.

Wednesday (New Year's Day)

2Nixons is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m. Start the new year with blue crab ramen.

From 4-7 p.m. the Charleston Yacht Club will host a traditional New Year's Day supper.
Enjoy Hoppin' John, corn bread, and greens. If you want to get rid of those remaining holiday sweets, bring them in to share. $5 per person, pay at the bar.

There are also a bevy of NYD brunches, check them out here.

Friday

It's FriYAY with Mac Daddy popping up at Tradesman Brewing Co. from 5- 9 p.m.

Pub Fare brings the ooey gooey smash burgers to Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.

The first Fri. of every month Ted's Butcherblock offers a special restaurant-quality dinner menu for a set price of $25, available from 5-8 p.m.

For the night owls: every Fri. starting at 10 p.m., Container Bar has late night eats from Sap-Lai Charleston.

Saturday

Bok Choy Boy Asian Fusion pops up at Ghost Monkey from 4-8 p.m. with egg rolls, japchae, and rice bowls.

Frothy Beard hosts Oyster-rama! starting at 1 p.m. They'll be releasing this year's Cluster Shuck oyster stout and having an oyster roast to complement the beer; $10 oyster buckets. $14 oyster bucket and stout. Find a list of upcoming oyster roasts here.

Sunday

Every other Sun. Doar Bros. celebrates all things red sauce during their Italian night kitchen takeover starting at 5 p.m.

D.C. restaurant Elle pops up for a collab dinner at Butcher & Bee starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy B&B standards plus dishes from Elle which could look like anything from kimchi toast to scallops with fried black wild rice and XO sauce.

Get into the trenches with the best of them during El Jefe's Sunday bottomless brunch starting at 11 a.m. every Sun. $25 gets you the buffet with bottomless mimosas, bloodys, and margaritas.

