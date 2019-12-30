Eat

Here's where to brunch on New Year's Day 2020 in Charleston

Hangover helper

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 3:10 PM

New year, same hangover. If you end up over-indulging on the last evening of the decade, you won't be alone. We promise. Here's where to soak up all that 2019 booze:

Spend New Year's Day with Revelry Brewing from noon to 10 p.m. There will be live music from the Real Good News from 4-7 p.m., can specials, and eats ranging from asparagus bites to donut holes to sushi. 

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. recover with a brunch at Mill Street Tavern. They'll have $15 bottomless mimosas, too.

Eleve will offer their full brunch menu from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with indoor and outdoor rooftop dining. Enjoy charcuterie, entrees like eggs benedict and omelets, plus a variety of sandwiches and pizzas.

Ring in the new decade at Baker & Brewer with $3 mimosas, brunch pizzas, and live music from Lenny Burridge.

Don't even worry about changing out of your pajamas — Bohemian Bull hosts a New Year's Day Brunch and PJ party from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They'll have the full brunch menu, $10 mimosa carafes, and all you can eat pancakes for $7. DJ Frank Q plays the tunes.

Saltwater Cowboys throws a New Year's Day party from noon until 6 p.m. Pop Champagne, enjoy live music, and feast on smoked meats on the water.

Dudleys on Ann hosts a New Year's Day oyster roast from 6-10 p.m. — this gives the really struggling folks a few hours to get it together. Enjoy AYCE oysters for only $10.

Tattooed Moose West Ashley also wants to make Jan. 1 as easy as possible. Stay in your PJs and head over to the Moose from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Full menu available.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. brunch at Félix Cocktails et Cuisine with menu items like lobster deviled egg, croque madame, and a raclette burger.

Bay Street Biergarten hops on the Pajama Brunch theme with their own version starting at 11 a.m. Roll out of bed and head over to Biergarten in your PJs — everyone who shows up in the jammies will get a free mimosa.

Vintage Lounge is also hosting a late day New Year's celebration with Pub Fare. Starting at 5:30 p.m. enjoy bubbles and burgers, the perfect antidote to that lingering big head you have.

Are we missing a delicious brunch? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.

