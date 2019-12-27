More than a dozen oyster roasts to start your 2020 off right

click to enlarge
Bivalve it's (nearly) a new decade! Warm up with these local oyster roasts, from weekly restaurant gatherings to annual affairs. BYO shuckin' tool and get to slurpin':
New Years Day Polar Plunge Oyster Roast
From 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 1
in front of BLU on Folly grab one bucket of oysters and one bucket of beer for $20.20. Pulled pork, collards, and Hoppin John will be available for $8.
Frothy Beard Oyster-rama!
Sat. Jan. 4
from 1-5 p.m Frothy is releasing this year's Cluster Shuck Oyster Stout and having a little oyster roast to complement the beer. Enjoy $10 oyster buckets; $14 for an oyster bucket and oyster stout.
Fleet Landing January Oyster Roasts
To kick off the new year, Fleet Landing will have local cluster buckets during weekly oyster roasts on the front deck every Sunday starting Jan. 5
-Jan. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. Buckets of oysters will be available for $15. Beer, wine, and a full-bar drink menu will be available as well. The bar snack menu will also be served outside, and shuckers and all the oyster fixings will be provided.
Pearlz
Pearlz in Avondale is throwing a $22 AYCE roast Sun. Jan. 5
from 1-4 p.m. Get to shuckin' on five tables out front while you enjoy live music from Weigh Station and drink specials from Palmetto and Firefly.
Oyster Roast for Sea Turtles
Sat. Jan. 11
from 1-5 p.m. feast on AYCE oysters at Coastal Expeditions in Mt. Pleasant. There will be libations from Merrow's Garden Bar, hot coffee, bluegrass from Dallas Baker & Friends, and 45-minute oyster cruises offered throughout the afternoon. The roast benefits the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge; volunteers from the turtle team will be at the event to talk about the program and its history.
Wagener Terrace Oyster Roast and Barbecue
Sun. Jan. 12
from noon to 4 p.m. the Wagener Terrace Neighborhood Association hosts their annual Oyster Roast and BBQ at Lowndes Grove with beer and wine, live music, and Westendorff Catering. Tickets can be purchased online
.
Oyster Roast Benefit for James Island Outreach
Bowens Island is the place for oysters roasts, y'all. From 2-5 p.m. Sun. Jan. 12 at Bowens, James Island Outreach hosts a roast with AYCE bivalves, hot dogs and chili, beer and wine, raffles, corn hole, and live music by Wild Flower Station.
Knights of Columbus Annual Oyster Roast
Sat. Jan. 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Gold Bug Island enjoy oysters, fish stew, hot dogs, beer and wine, a bake sale, and gift basket raffles during the Knights of Columbus annual oyster roast.
Fields to Families 10th annual roast
From 2-5 p.m. Sun. Jan. 19, nonprofit Fields to Families hosts their 10th annual oyster roast at Bowens Island. Your $25 ticket gets you AYCE Bowens Island oysters, side items from chef Meg Hutchinson, and live music from Mark Jackson Music. The event is BYOB, coolers welcome.
Shucked + Sauced
Sat. Jan. 25 at Hampton Park, jazz up your typical roast a bit with the second annual Parks Conservancy's Shucked + Sauced. From 1-4 p.m. enjoy local oysters; eats from premier Charleston restaurants; live music from Dallas Baker and Friends; and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine, and Cathead Vodka. Proceeds benefit The Conservancy’s work renovating and beautifying 25 public parks and green spaces throughout the City of Charleston.
2020 Bud and Cecily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast
Head to the IOP Exchange Club Sat. Jan. 25 from 4-7 p.m. for the annual Bud and Cecily Stack memorial oyster roast with chili, hot dogs, live music, a silent auction, and of course, beaucoup bivalves.
Lowcountry Oyster Festival
One of the largest roasts around town, Charleston Restaurant Foundation's annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival takes place Sun. Jan. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m at Boone Hall Plantation. Join in on the fun for a day of oysters, beer and wine, contests, live music, and a food court with local food trucks/restaurants.
Bohemian Bull
Every Thurs. through Jan. 30
Bohemian Bull hosts an oyster roast from 6-9 p.m. with AYCE bivalves for just $15.
Dorchester Paws 20th Annual Oyster Roast
Kick off a new month at the 20th annual Dorchester oyster roast Feb. 1
starting at 5 p.m. at the Dorchester Shrine Club. There will be endless oysters, beer and wine, live music, dancing, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event benefit the hundreds of animals that Dorchester Paws cares for on a daily basis.
Saltwater Cowboys
Enjoy $19.99 AYCE oysters on the creek at Saltwater Cowboys every Thurs
. starting at 6 p.m. through Feb. 27.
Daniel Island Grille
DIG hosts oysters roast every Fri. through Feb.
starting at 5:30 p.m. Feast on $12 AYCE oysters plus live music and karaoke.