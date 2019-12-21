Eat

Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila is now open on Folly Road serving lunch and dinner

Feliz navidad

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:14 PM

We want to wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of our queso bowls — Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila is now open on Folly Road from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Located at 1271 Folly Road (formerly James restaurant, Screen Door), Jalisco's creation was inspired by Queen Street Hospitality Group CEO (and James Island resident) Jonathan Kish's time spent in Arizona and Jalisco, Mexico.

The Kish family is overseeing operations — Queen Street Hospitality Group also owns and operates 82 Queen, Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen, and Queen Street Catering — with a couple of industry vets manning front of house operations. German-born executive chef Michael Harvey's profile says that he "honors the authenticity of Mexican cuisine, while expanding the palate to curate one-of-a-kind dishes and a spectacular dining experience."
The menu, which we detailed in November, includes an array of snacks, tacos, and entrees like herb-roasted chicken poblano and chili relleno. As we catapult headfirst into Christmas, might we suggest an escape from the fam for an order of tamales and a shot (or three) of tequila? Better yet, the $22 tequila flight should temper your present wrapping woes.

Reservations for lunch and dinner can be made via Resy
Location Details Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila
1271 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 638-8844
11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Mexican
Map

