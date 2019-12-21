Holy City Brewing opening new Park Circle-area location "casually" today at 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Raise a glass at HCB, y'alls

Holy City Brewing is welcoming the public into their new 10,000-square-foot taproom on Aragon Ave. this afternoon starting at 4 p.m. Please note: this open is "casual."We aren't exactly sure what that entails, but best guess is the HCB crew is hoping patrons will be kind, patient, and in the giving spirit this winter solstice.We popped in for their uber casual soft open last night and can attest the hearty bar fare and refreshing pints we know and love from the flagship have carried over to the new joint.The TVs are streaming sportsball, the 40 taps are flowing, and the tree is lit. Don your best casual attire and check it out tonight.HCB will be open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and Fri.- Sun. 11 a.m. until "well, we're going to play it by ear."While you're there, behold the holiday keg tree (and throwback panorama from the OG HCB spot):