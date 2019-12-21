Eat

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Holy City Brewing opening new Park Circle-area location "casually" today at 4 p.m.

Super chill

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:29 AM

Raise a glass at HCB, y'alls
  Sam Spence
  • Raise a glass at HCB, y'alls
Holy City Brewing is welcoming the public into their new 10,000-square-foot taproom on Aragon Ave. this afternoon starting at 4 p.m. Please note: this open is "casual."
Holy City Brewing hopes to open spacious new Park Circle-area brewery next week: Beers on the creek
Artist Sean Williams contributed the mural work for HCB's new Park Circle-area location
Holy City Brewing hopes to open spacious new Park Circle-area brewery next week
Beers on the creek
Holy City Brewing's production manager Chris Brown says the Park Circle-area location is almost ready to open.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
We aren't exactly sure what that entails, but best guess is the HCB crew is hoping patrons will be kind, patient, and in the giving spirit this winter solstice.

We popped in for their uber casual soft open last night and can attest the hearty bar fare and refreshing pints we know and love from the flagship have carried over to the new joint.

SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
The TVs are streaming sportsball, the 40 taps are flowing, and the tree is lit. Don your best casual attire and check it out tonight. 

HCB will be open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and Fri.- Sun. 11 a.m. until "well, we're going to play it by ear."

While you're there, behold the holiday keg tree (and throwback panorama from the OG HCB spot):

SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence

