Ninth annual Charleston Beer Fest brings more than 40 breweries, 100+ beers to Riverfront Park May 23

Note: no horses were harmed in the making of this photo
Start stringing together those pretzel necklaces, folks — the Charleston Beer Fest has announced their 2020 date. Sat. May 23 at Riverfront Park from 1-7 p.m. sip on more than 100 beers from over 40 breweries, plus a selection of ciders, meads, spiked seltzers, and non-alcoholic options.
In addition to the booze there will be rotating live music on the main stage; interactive competitive beer and lawn games like hands-free pizza eating, pony hop races, stein hoisting, giant jenga, and corn hole; an array of local vendors; and a homebrewers' village (homebrewers interested in competing can do so by applying online
).
The festival benefits Palmetto Community Care
(PCC), an organization that works to provide HIV awareness, prevention, and care across the tri-county area. In a press release, PCC development and marketing director Jason Kirk said, "Charleston Beer Fest will shine a light on the local and regional breweries that are making South Carolina such a great beer destination. Meanwhile, we'll also welcome some rare or hard-to-find brews from folks beyond the Carolinas..."
New this year, guests will be able to access the park's finished dock and, since it will without a doubt be blazing hot, there will be additional shade tents equipped with misting spray fans. There will also be a new, free water system to help keep everyone hydrated.
Early bird VIP and general admission tickets go on sale Sat. Feb. 1, 2020. The day of the fest, all guests will check in and receive a mug and beer tasting tickets (five for general admission, 15 for VIP). Additional tickets may be purchased for $1 (sample size pour). Five tickets get you a 14 oz. pour. Be one of the first people to snag pre-sale tickets by signing up for the email list at chsbeerfest.org.
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., May 23, 1-7 p.m.
Price:
TBA
