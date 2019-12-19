Feast your eyes on 2020: Where to eat on NYE in Charleston

-
Zero Restaurant Instagram
-
Pop Champagne and caviar into your mouth at Zero this NYE
If your days of bar-hopping are behind you (or if you'd like to fill your belly pre bar-hopping), then you're in luck. There are more than a dozen restaurants around town hosting special NYE dinners with multiple courses, fancy wine pairings, and of course — buckets of Champagne. Check it out:
Zero Restaurant + Bar
Starting at 6 p.m. Zero will have a Champagne and caviar package that includes one bottle of Champagne and one ounce of caviar for $125; there is a Champagne open bar for $95 per person from 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m.; and the elevated seven course tasting menu with wine pairings is available for $275 per person.
Swamp Fox
From 5-10 p.m. sup at Swamp Fox. Your $70 ticket gets you an appetizer, entree, and dessert plus one complimentary glass of Champagne. Choose from menu items like grilled peach and endive salad, lobster risotto fritters, pan seared NY strip, and German chocolate cake.
Kwei Fei
Starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, KinFolk comes back for a very special early bird NYE dinner. $75 per person gets you oysters on the half-shell, roasted peking duck from Vital Mission Farms on Johns Island, red braised collard greens, stir fried hoppin' john, yu xiang squash, something sweet, a glass of bubbly, and a shot of Baijiu
. Seats are limited — to make your reservation email info@KweiFei.com. Walk-ins for a la carte regular menu ordering also welcome.
Vickery's
Starting at 5 p.m. head to Vickery's for a three-course meal with a complimentary glass of bubbly. Reservations suggested.
5Church
5Church will be hosting a dinner and party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. this NYE. The three-course dinner price includes a half-bottle of Champagne for a party of two and a full bottle for a party of four. Pricing starts at $90 from 5-5:45 p.m., then goes to $100 from 6-6:45 p.m., $110 from 7-7:45, and $120 from 8 p.m. until the end of the evening. Guests have the option to upgrade their ticket price after dinner for an open bar and buffet featuring a live DJ, balloon drop, Champagne toast, and festive party favors from 10 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Wild Common
Ring in 2020 in style at Wild Common, with three different tasting menu options on Dec. 31. Guests can choose dinner plus a glass of Bollinger 'Special Cuvee' for $135, dinner and glass of Bollinger 'La Grande Annee' for $150, or dinner and a glass of Bollinger 'James Bond' Edition for $175.
Bourbon N Bubbles
Bourbon N Bubbles will be offering a three course prix fixe menu with reservations from 5-7 p.m. Beginning at 9 p.m., ticketed guests can enjoy a premium open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live DJ, party favors, and live ball drop at midnight. Seating available with VIP packages.
Jackrabbit Filly
This family-friendly dinner includes a pu-pu platter filled with delicious snacks followed by family-style crispy chicken, garlicky greens, noodles, and rice. One complimentary glass of bubbles is included. After that, the bar is open and ready to meet all your party needs. Two seating times: 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Herd Provisions
Herd Provisions throws it back for NYE as “Leaping Waters Chophouse” for one night only. The special dinner menu features a fine selection of steaks, chops, and roasts, chilled seafood, crisp salads, decadent desserts, and all the martinis you can handle. Reservations strongly recommended; make a reservation on Resy or call the restaurant (843) 637-4145.
Mesu
Ring in 2020 with Mexican and Sushi. Mesu will be keeping the kitchen open late accepting reservations until 11 p.m. Enjoy free admission all night long with a DJ starting at 10 p.m. and live ball drop on the big screen.
Pink Cactus
Pink Cactus hosts a four-course pre-fixe, specialty tasting menu for $75/person. Call the restaurant at (843) 764-9343 to make reservations; seats are limited.
Parcel 32
This NYE head to Parcel 32 for a King Street celebration of the past year, and cheers to 2020 with a Champagne toast at midnight. Diners can enjoy a $125 seven-course meal with optional wine pairings for each course available for $50; a scotch flight can be purchased for $40. Reservations are available from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Seating is limited.
Hotel Bennett
For $250 enjoy a black tie soirée that features a five-course dinner, an open bar, and live music by Heather Rice. Hotel Bennett's culinary team will be preparing a five-course menu that will highlight seasonal favorites and house-made specialties. For your last dish of 2019 Executive Pastry Chef Remy Funfrock has created exquisite desserts for all.
Wiki Wiki Sandbar
Head to Wiki Wiki for a special NYE dinner menu with dishes like Polynesian beef tartare, lobster bisque, steam buns with slow roasted pork, kalbi short rib plate, and crispy whole fried flounder with coconut rice grits.
Vintage Lounge
Your $140 ticket purchase includes access to an open bar featuring a selection of wines, premium liquors, and beers. In addition to an open bar, VL will also be offering a selection of elevated hors d'oeuvres, including cheese and charcuterie displays, beef tenderloin crostini, lobster gougeres, shrimp cocktail, Carolina cup oysters, Meyer lemon tarts, and mini cannolis. There will be live music, party favors, and a midnight Champagne toast.
Are we missing a killer NYE dinner special? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.