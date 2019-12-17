Uneeda Sicilian announces they're taking a break after Dec. 24, hope to reopen 2020

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends and fans, Uneeda will be closing for the holidays on December 24 at 3pm. I am so grateful for the love and support you’ve shown our little pizza shop over the last two years. It’s bittersweet to announce that the time has come for me to move on from square pizza to the next chapter in life. Please take this chance to come by for one last pie of the year made by yours truly. Check back in 2020 for an update on what’s next for Uneeda! -Ben