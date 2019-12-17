Eat

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Uneeda Sicilian announces they're taking a break after Dec. 24, hope to reopen 2020

"The hope, the wish, the plan is that someone will continue what we're doing here"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 2:58 PM

Ben Rabin says you only have until Tues. Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. to get your Sicilian grandma pie fix. The Uneeda Sicilian owner won't divulge too much, but says for sure he will no longer be the operator of the pizza joint on the corner of Huger and Rutledge after Christmas Eve.

"We'll be closed for the rest of the year and for 2020 things are still in flux," says Rabin. "The hope and the wish and the plan is that someone will continue what we're doing here and that we will reopen in 2020."

Known for buttery square pies and puppy pics, Uneeda has garnered quite a fanbase since their early 2018 open. "It was a dream of mine to do this place, I've loved every minute of it," says Rabin. "I'm ready to take another step in my life, there are no regrets, no hard feelings. The only constant in life is change."

Rabin says to keep up to date with the status of Uneeda — will they or won't they — in 2020 by following them on Instagram. "We hope to reopen serving the same product with the same great name, we're just taking a little break to figure things out."

