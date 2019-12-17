Uneeda Sicilian announces they're taking a break after Dec. 24, hope to reopen 2020

Ben Rabin says you only have until Tues. Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. to get your Sicilian grandma pie fix. The Uneeda Sicilian owner won't divulge too much, but says for sure he will no longer be the operator of the pizza joint on the corner of Huger and Rutledge after Christmas Eve.View this post on Instagram
Dear friends and fans, Uneeda will be closing for the holidays on December 24 at 3pm. I am so grateful for the love and support you’ve shown our little pizza shop over the last two years. It’s bittersweet to announce that the time has come for me to move on from square pizza to the next chapter in life. Please take this chance to come by for one last pie of the year made by yours truly. Check back in 2020 for an update on what’s next for Uneeda! -Ben
Rabin says to keep up to date with the status of Uneeda — will they or won't they — in 2020 by following them on Instagram. "We hope to reopen serving the same product with the same great name, we're just taking a little break to figure things out."