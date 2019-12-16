What's Poppin': 40+ ways to eat and drink around town this week

click to enlarge
We're nearly there, folks. Buckle down for one more week of work, then hit up these food and drink events to help get you — and keep you — in the holiday spirit.
Monday
Starting at 6 p.m. at Babas on Cannon, show up and throw down during their Hot Chocolate Throwdown & Ugly Sweater Competition.
There will be free holiday snacks and prizes for competing baristas and audience members. Competition signup is $5 and starts at 6 p.m.; the first pour is at 6:30 p.m.
Paint your own holiday wreath masterpiece from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Two Blokes.
Your $35 ticket includes two-hours of professional instruction and a pint of beer of your choice.
Pounce Cat Cafe combines a few of our favorite things for an unforgettable Monday night
— the holidays, libations, drag, bingo, and kitty cats. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.
Every Mon. starting at 6 p.m Nico Oysters + Seafood has an oyster education class
run by chef Nico Romo; guests learn about bivalves, slurp down a dozen, and get take home goodies.
Every day at Palmetto grab a pint of their new seasonal brew, White Tea White Ale
; it was brewed as a collaboration with a local spice and tea company using two pounds of their white tea blend along with some juniper berries and hibiscus.
Gingerbug
hosts their last service of the year at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Nico Oysters + Seafood has launched a new Tuesday night special
(4-10 p.m.), and it's a good one. The $25 steamed oyster special includes pommes frites as well as Island Coastal Lager for $3 and happy hour wine for $5.
Every Tues. at Charles Towne Fermentory
from 6-9 p.m. industry folks can enjoy discounted brews, plus a special $10 Foxes Fried combo with Foxes Fried chicken sandwich plus pint of the day.
Accent on Wine Summerville
hosts a Champagne wine tasting from 5-8 p.m. Try Champagne from five growers from the Champagne region in France for only $20 per person.
Every Tues. at Parcel 32
grab a burger and a pint for $10 starting at 5 p.m.
Test your '90s knowledge at Commonhouse during this themed team trivia
starting at 7 p.m. Grab a pint and a bite from Florie's at Commonhouse to fuel your brain.
SAVI Wine bar hosts a Tues. night tasting
from 5-7 p.m.; try five wines for $10 with Mal Jones from Curated Selections. They'll also have happy hour food specials.
December's Get Lit Book Club
at Junction Kitchen & Provisions kicks off at 6 p.m. This month's book is The Starless Sea
by Erin Morgenstern. There will be a meet and greet followed by a three course dinner with wine pairings and discussion of the book. As always, food and drink are inspired by the book of the month.
Wednesday
Blue Bicycle hosts a book signing
at 6 p.m. with local restaurateur Steve Palmer, who just released his debut memoir, Say Grace
.
May the force be with you at Rusty Bull's Star Wars trivia
night starting at 7 p.m. Compete for $150 in Rusty Bull gift cards, a Star Wars prize pack, and tickets to see the next movie, The Rise of Skywalker.
The Gin Joint hosts a Very Merry Pop-Up
with Sutler's Gin and Mover & Shaker from 7-11 p.m. There will be funky holiday music, delicious drink specials, and they'll be accepting donations for the MUSC Children's hospital.
Accent on Wine Park Circle hosts their fifth annual Champagne tasting
from 5-8 p.m. Like the Summerville tasting, there will be five growers from the Champagne region in France; tickets are $20 per person.
Buxton Books throws a holiday party
with Matt Lee of the Lee Bros. starting at 5:30 p.m. Three Henrys Wines of France and Lee will be spreading cheer with wine and pen in hand. Come get a personalized copy of Matt and Ted's latest book, Hotbox.
Every Wed. starting at 4 p.m. Mash hosts bourbon and burger night — get $10 Mash burger with curly fries and a High Life, $5 bourbon, and $7 Manhattans.
Crust Summerville has AYCE local oysters
Wed. from 5-8 p.m. for $20 per person.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. (or until the lights come on).
Thursday
Chefs Blair Machado and Lauren Furey join forces with bartender Megan Deschaine for the second installment of the Nomadic Supper Club series.
This five-course meal serves as a tour of Italy with a menu of focaccia, mushroom risotto, raviolo, seafood stew, and cannolis.
Semilla is re-opening their doors on the westside for a special Mexican fried chicken night
in honor of the holidays. Expect to see old favorites and a few new additions to the menu; Daps owners Jeremiah Schenzel and Nick Dowling join as guest bartenders.
Hop on the Champagne train at Avondale Wine & Cheese
from 2-11 p.m. Taste four grower Champagnes for $20.
Every Thurs. through Feb. starting at 6 p.m. Saltwater Cowboys has AYCE oysters for $19.99 at the gazebo bar.
Bay Street Biergarten celebrates seltzers and snuggles at their Howl-iday Paws & Claws event
starting at 4 p.m. They'll have $20 buckets and $4.50 White Claw specials and local vendors to get you and your furry friend in the holiday cheer.
Friday
The Wine Shop
on Lockwood hosts Fri. night tastings starting at 4:30 p.m. through the month of Dec. Fri. Dec. 20 is a Champagne (surprise surprise) tasting.
Every Fri. Container Bar
has got your late night eats covered — Sap Lai is onsite starting at 10 p.m. with hot pot, drunken noodles, and more.
House of Brews hosts the hounds
this Fri. starting at 5 p.m. Wear your ugly sweater, kiss some sweet houndys, and grab a photo with Santa. Food truck TBA.
Wear your ugly sweater down to its threads — Bohemian Bull
hosts the "ugliest" ugly sweater party starting at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Head to Workshop starting at 4 p.m. for the final Charleston Night Bazaa
r of the 2019 season. Grab some last minute gifts and sip on libations from Merrow's Garden Bar while you shop.
Grab breakfast with Santa
at Wild Dunes starting at 8:30 a.m.
Baker & Brewer hosts their inaugural Warm Up Block Party
from noon to 4 p.m. They've teamed up with The Darling Oyster Bar, Swig & Swine and Lawrence BBQ from Raleigh, N.C.; there will be an oyster roast from The Darling Oyster Bar, a whole hog from Swig & Swine, and brisket and sweet potato casserole from Lawrence BBQ. B&B will have a special brew on tap that was made with house-made graham crackers.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a free tasting
with Bittermilk Mixers at 2 p.m. at the shop.
From 3-10 p.m. Rusty Bull throws a Jingle Jam
. This special holiday party will be filled with your favorite brews, Christmas infused live music, and a Kan Jam tournament.
Baguette Magic hosts a holiday cookie decorating
session for your little ones from 3-4 p.m.
Sarah's Dumps
has their first ever pop-up at Fatty's Beer Works starting at 4 p.m. The menu
will include traditional, vegan, and buffalo dumpwings, plus sides of kimchi and white rice and a variety of dipping sauces.
Sunday
Grab a few bottles for your holiday table at Edmund's Oast Exchange during their holiday inspired wine tasting
starting at 2 p.m.
This Sun. marks the final Charleston Holiday Market
of 2019. Head to Marion Square at 9 a.m. and shop local.
From noon to 3 p.m. at Royal American get festive at the Divas of Drag Brunch
.
Grab a fancy cup of tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Camellias
; there are two seatings, one from noon to 2 p.m. and another from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Stil haven't gotten a chance to stick your screaming toddler on Santa's lap? That's OK — head to Charleston Sports Pub West Ashley
for brunch with Santa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.