Kardea Brown, Food Network star with Gullah roots, announces second season of cooking show

click to enlarge
Yesterday on Instagram
— with all caps font and eight exclamation points — chef, TV personality, and cooking show host Kardea Brown announced that her show Delicious Miss Brown
would be back for season two in the new year.
When we chatted
with Brown this summer, she kept mum about the future of the show, but we figured we'd be seeing her again soon. As soon as Sun. Jan. 5, it turns out.
"Food Network gave me this platform," Brown said at the time. "You hear a lot about Charleston but you never see the deeper insight of the cuisine ... to have the opportunity to showcase the Gullah influence, it's an amazing feeling."
Season two
continues to highlight Brown's Lowcountry roots — she was born on Edisto, and now splits her time between Charleston and Atlanta. On Ep. 1, "Light Low Country," Brown has her mom and grandmother over for dinner, preparing a a meal that's "deliciously Southern without breaking the calorie counter." Other season two highlights include Brown fishing with her brother, making a fancy meal on a budget, and creating tasty treats for little ones.
Tune in to the Food Network Sun. Jan. 5 at noon EST to catch Brown and her fam making food you'll reach through the screen for.