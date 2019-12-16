Apis Mercantile and Blender Bombs team up to present ... Canna Bombs 

click to enlarge
The blender bombs you know and love, now with the addition of hemp extract
Local companies Apis Mercantile Hemp and Hushup + Hustle Blender Bombs have joined forces to bring the people what they really want: Canna Bombs. The hemp food product is made with a full spectrum hemp extract and includes all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.
Each bomb has 20 mg of hemp extract in addition to the usual amino acids and fatty acids found in all blender bombs. As founder and owner of Hushup + Hustle Helen Hall says: "The purpose of the Blender Bomb is to add appropriate proportions of nutritional ingredients to a smoothie in a quick and easy way."
Canna Bombs come in a pack of 10 and can be purchased at select retailers — check them out at the area's three Hustle Smoothie Bars
— or online
.