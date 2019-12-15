Charleston Wine + Food offers locals' discount for multi-night, "international market" Night Bazaar

click to enlarge
One of the few events that isn't sold out, Charleston Wine + Food's Night Bazaar — think Culinary Village vibes, but under the stars — will take place every night Thurs. March 5-Sat. March 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Holy City Brewing's brand spanking new tap room
The fest has added this multi-day experience because, as CHWFF marketing and communications director Alyssa Maute Smith told us "this is the first time it [the Culinary Village] has ever sold out this far in advance."
Tickets to the "international market" are $115, but locals get $30 off, putting your all-inclusive access at a cool $85. The expansive HCB grounds will be transformed, featuring live bands, a DJ, a spirits stall, and artisan stalls, with rotating talent every night. Discounted locals tickets are available to everyone who lives full time in the tri-county area (must have ID for verification).
Participants for Thurs. March 5 include a handful of national talent, plus local all-stars like Kwei Fei's David and Tina Schuttenberg, 5Church Charleston's Adam Hodgson, chef Bob Cook from Edmund's Oast, KinFolk's Joe and Kevin Nierstedt, Butcher & Bee's Alison Cates, and Indaco's Mike Holler.
Ditto for Friday, with local talent including Evan Romano of Dough Boyz, Swig & Swine owner/pit master Anthony DiBernardo, Matzo Y Masa's
Samantha Kramer and Jullian Abarca, Pink Bellies' Thai Phi,
Pure Fluff's Arielle Stratton, Leon's Noah Singerman, and David Grillo from Cantina 76. Saturday's local stars include Vik Patel of Dhaba 13
and Uptown Social's Jonathan Kaldas.
