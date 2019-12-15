Charleston Wine + Food offers locals' discount for multi-night, "international market" Night Bazaar

Charleston Wine + Food director gives an early look at the 2020 fest before tickets go on sale Wednesday

Schedule live now, tickets on sale this Wed. at 8 a.m.

This year will see the return of some old fan favorites, like the Waffle House Smackdown, in which two teams of chefs don paper caps and race to cook the beloved chain restaurant's short order staples.But there will be plenty of new ideas, too.

By Robert F. Moss

Features