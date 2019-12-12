Here's where to sup on Christmas Eve and Day in Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Take in Charleston's skyline (with a side of prime rib) at The Watch this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
There's no better gift to discover beneath the tree than an invite to a swanky holiday meal. Leave your new Le Creuset dutch ovens in their box for now, and head to these area restaurants for a meal even Santa would love:
Hotel Bennett Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Day Brunch
Get fancy at Hotel Bennett this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy an a la carte menu inspired by the Big Easy on Xmas Eve; chef Michael Sichel creates classic and comforting dishes like carrot ginger soup, lobster flan with fennel confit and bearnaise, and roasted grouper creole. Executive pastry chef Remy Funfrock makes a praline yule log. For brunch the next day, dig into a buffet ($70/adults, $32/children) of cured meats and cheeses, chilled seafood, carving stations, salad, quiches, pastries, and more.
General Tso's Christmas Eve
Honoring the tradition from their NYC days, Kwei Fei is adding an Americanized menu with favorites like beef and broccoli, lo mein, and general tso. You will also be able to order from the regular Sichuan menu, with everything available for dine-in or takeout.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at 5Church
5Church is serving a three-course menu ($52/adults, $20/children 12 and under) from 12 to 9 p.m. First course dishes include kale salad, clam chowder, and carrot ginger risotto; entrees include local pork chop, braised beef short rib, and sweet potato ravioli; and desserts like S'mores brownie, sorbet, pear cheesecake, and citrus tart. Celebrate the magic of Christmas at 5Church with a buffet ($50/adults, $20/ children 12 and under) between the hours of 3-9 p.m. Buffet items include shrimp cocktail, caesar salad, braised short ribs, seasonal soup, chicken marsala, creamed spinach, buttered green beans with almonds, whipped Yukons, brown sugar roasted carrots with pecans, and seasonal desserts.
Christmas at Revival
Revival hosts a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day prix fixe menu Tues. Dec. 24 from 5-10 p.m. and Wed. Dec. 25 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets are $80+/adults, $15+/children ages four-12. Menu highlights include a creamy porcini and chestnut soup with truffle cream, boneless pan fried quail breast with Carolina gold rice grits, herb crusted beef prime rib, pan roast filet of grouper, rack of lamb, chocolate chess pie, and pecan pie. Wine pairings are an additional $40 and kids can choose from chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and other kid-friendly dishes.
click to enlarge
Christmas at BLU
-
Courtesy Butcher & Bee
-
Eat Americanized Chinese dishes at Josephine, Kwei Fei, and Butcher & Bee
From noon to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day BLU celebrates with a special menu; tickets are $39.95+/adults, $19.95+/children four-12. There will be a salad station, chilled seafood display, entrees like an herb and citrus marinated salmon and rosemary and garlic roasted chicken with a selection of sides, a carving station, and desserts.
Indaco's Feast of the Seven Fishes
Tues. Dec. 24 starting at 5 p.m. celebrate this traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition at Indaco — the seafood-centric dishes reflect the southern Italy tradition of abstaining from meat until the feast on Christmas Day. This year Indaco will be honoring the Feast of the Seven Fishes by offering a $55 three course family style dinner highlighting their favorite seafood-inspired plates. The menu will include dishes like fried artichokes, grilled octopus, black spaghetti with local shrimp, roasted whole fish, and more.
Christmas at The Watch
On Xmas Eve and Xmas day from noon to 7 p.m., guests can choose from The Watch's regular menu items plus two special holiday offerings: a 12 oz. slow roasted queen cut prime rib with garlic roasted potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts in a horseradish cream for $36 and pan seared scallops with sweet corn and pepper ragout in a green chili butter for $32.
Christmas Eve at Josephine
Josephine hosts a Christmas Eve Chinese dinner for the second year in a row; menu
items include dishes like egg drop soup, ginger beef skewers, Mongolian beef, and Kung Pao chicken.
Butcher & Bee
On Christmas Eve, B&B turns their menu into a celebration of Chinese American dishes with General Tso's, fried rice, and stir fry, all made with ingredients found on their everyday menu. Make your reservation
ASAP.
Are we missing your restaurant's Xmas Day feast? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.